Erika Kirk insists Charlie Kirk was not receiving death threats the day before he was assassinated, as per his cell phone records, despite rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. NYT columnist Sorkin hosted the annual Dealbook summit which brings together business and government leaders to discuss the most important stories across business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In September, after Charlie Kirk's assassination, Candace Owens claimed that someone sent death threats to him. Meanwhile, a video of Erika Kirk has surfaced online in which she claimed that Charlie had never gone messaging people telling them about getting death threats. Speaking of death threats, Erika said that she'd still get such threats.

"I still, I have unbelievable amounts of death threats. My kids have kidnapping threats, death threats. Our whole team has death threats," added Erika Kirk.

She then said that they were aware of the risks associated with their job and accepted it. Candace had suggested that Charlie's final messages were him texting people that he was going to die. Erika Kirk, however, had a different version in which he refuted the claims made by Candace Owens. She said,

"He was not messaging people the day before saying, I'm going to be murdered… someone's going to kill me. He didn't say that. And I had his cell phone, didn't say that."

Erika Kirk further said that the last day they spent together was, in fact, a very regular day for the family, including lots of praying. After this video of Erika Kirk began going viral, many started accusing Candace Owens of lying about instances surrounding Charlie's death a few months back. Meanwhile, according to The New York Post, Candace Owens previously claimed Charlie predicted his death.

Last month, Candace revealed chats with Charlie, from April 2018, in which he allegedly predicted his own death. At the time, Charlie Kirk reportedly told Candace that he knew he'd be "wiped out at any time."

Erika Kirk directly addressed Candace Owens and asked her to "stop" with her conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk recently appeared for a conversation with Bari Weiss, where she was asked directly about Candace Owens. Weiss took Candace's name and accused her of making money over making false stories surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. Weiss additionally stated that Candace was using the theories to grow her own career.

Weiss then asked Erika about her reactions to Candace and her theories, to which she responded by saying,

"Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop."

Meanwhile, this statement did not sit right with Candace, who then took to X to share her reaction. In her tweet, posted on December 11, she wrote that she was in a bad mood. Further in the tweet, Candace Owens wrote that while Weiss called her a liar, Erika did not try to defend her.

This wasn't the first time that Erika Kirk shared her take on conspiracy theories surrounding her late husband's demise. According to The Times of India, during a separate conversation, Erika called such theories "mind virus." On Wednesday, in a conversation with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, she again spoke on the same issue.

"My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the hand-picked staff that loved my husband, and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it," said Erika Kirk.

Since Charlie Kirk's death, Candace Owens has come up with several conspiracy theories, including suggesting that his assassination was an "inside job."