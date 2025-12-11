“One of the 5 stages of grift”: Erika Kirk’s Mar-a-Lago hosting TPUSA fundraiser draws criticism as Candace Owens claims event made $40 million

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected, at the Pavilion at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. The visit marks the first stop on the “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour, led by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is being critiqued on social media after commentator Candace Owens made certain claims about a recent event hosted by Erika to raise funds for Turning Point USA.

TPUSA, an organization founded by Charlie, is now headed by Erika after the former died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

Owens, during her podcast, claimed that the event that Erika hosted, at the Mar-a-Lago club owned by President Donald Trump, allegedly raised around $40 million.

Apart from Owens’ claim, another claim related to the black-tie event is going viral on social media, according to which, each plate at the fundraiser dinner cost about $10,000.

It is important to note that while these claims have not been verified by TPUSA itself, they have led to increased criticism on social media against the organization and the way Erika is leading it after her husband’s death.

Many etizens have taken to X to make sardonic comments in wake of claims about the TPUSA event at Mar-a-Lago.

Others are making comments on Erika’s appearance, and pointing out that while performing hosting duties, she does not look as if she is a grieving widow.

A netizen took to X to write,

“Y’all leave Erika Kirk alone. Hosting a $10,000 a plate dinner at Mar-a-Lago is one of the 5 stages of grift….”

Another internet user, referring to a photograph of Erika taken at the event, wrote in a post on Facebook,

“Erika Kirk just hosted a $10,000-a-plate black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, dressed in see-through black lace, laughing, dancing, and giving big thumbs up... Like any grieving widow does.”

Some netizens approached the situation with a sardonic lens. One netizen wrote,

“I’ve had periods which lasted longer than Erika Kirk’s grieving period.”

Another netizen, while severely criticizing Erika’s behavior, remarked,

“I have had it with @MrsErikaKirk. She just hosted a 10k a plate dinner at Mara Lago. This was not for charity. This was not for anybody but herself. She walks around with her fake tears and grieving tissue.”

A critic took to X to share,

“God isn’t using Erika Kirk. Erika Kirk is using God. There's a very big difference.”

God isn’t using Erika Kirk.

Erika Kirk is using God.

What claims did Candace Owens make about Erika Kirk and TPUSA’s Mar-a-Lago event?

During her podcast, Candace Owens made many claims about Erika Kirk and the functioning of Turning Point USA since Charlie Kirk’s passing.

In her tirade against the organization and Erika, Owens claimed that despite the criticism TPUSA has been receiving, Erika has not clarified key issues. Owens said,

“The majority of people think Turning Point is acting suspicious and she does not feel that it is what she wants to do as a matter of priority responding.”

She went on to make claims about the funds that the organization has been receiving, and remarked,

“Okay, that's fine. Now, to that point that people are making hundreds and thousands of dollars, I just don't get how there's not someone on this uh very large PR team, as we’re seeing these PR campaigns go out, that doesn't go, ‘hey maybe we should strike that, you know.’ Like, you know, they made 40, $ 40 million like two nights ago at Mar-a-Lago, maybe that feels kind of a little bit of like, ‘let them eat cake-ish.’”

Additionally, Owens also claimed that TPUSA, since Charlie Kirk’s passing, has seemingly made more than $100 million separately. Owens, however, did not share the sources for her claims.