Sherrone Moore handed over to Pittsfield Township officials after being detained post-firing

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first half of the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday night, hours after the school announced his immediate dismissal. According to a statement issued by the Saline Police Department, Moore is “being investigated for potential charges” following an incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Saline police said officers helped find and detain Moore before handing him over to Pittsfield Township officials. Those officials are now in charge of the investigation.

Court documents later revealed that Moore was put into the Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. No charges were listed when he was booked.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department released a separate statement that did not identify Moore by name but outlined an investigation into an alleged assault reported on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. The department noted,



“A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”



No additional details regarding the alleged incident have been released by law enforcement or university officials.



Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore fired amid misconduct investigation

Moore’s detainment capped a turbulent day for Michigan football. Shortly before 5 p.m., the university confirmed that Moore had been terminated “with cause, effective immediately” following an internal review.

According to the school, the investigation uncovered “credible evidence” that Moore had engaged in “an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” which the university described as a violation of institutional policy.



“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the statement read.



Reports indicated that the university began looking into the matter after receiving an anonymous tip. While the initial inquiry did not produce findings, additional information reportedly surfaced over the preceding 24 hours.

CBS Sports also reported that some athletic donors had recently become aware of the allegations and began limiting financial support.

As the situation unfolded, concern spread among staff members within the football program, with one telling The Athletic, “It’s hard to ignore.”

Michigan named Biff Poggi as interim head coach following Moore’s dismissal.