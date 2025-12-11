Kelly Osbourne fires back at body-shamers, condemns criticism of her appearance amid grief

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelly Osbourne has responded strongly to comments about her appearance following the recent death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. The television personality addressed the criticism in a now-deleted Instagram video, directly calling out individuals who questioned her health or suggested she had lost weight too rapidly.

Osbourne revealed that she had received remarks such as “Are you ill?” and “Get off Ozempic” after sharing updates on social media.

In her message, she made it clear she would not tolerate speculation about her appearance, stating bluntly,

“go f*** yourself.”

She noted that some of the individuals making comments were, in her words, “grown-ass women” who “look like they have weight struggles of their own,” adding that comparisons to her teenage years were unrealistic. “People’s faces change when you grow older,” she said.

Her comments come during a period of personal loss. Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic Black Sabbath co-founder, passed away in July at the age of 76. Kelly explained that grief has significantly affected her daily life.

“My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she said.

She expressed that she chooses to share positive moments online rather than the “miserable side” of her life and emphasized that negative remarks add unnecessary strain during an already difficult time.

Sharon Osbourne echoed her daughter’s frustration during a recent interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. Defending Kelly’s response, she said,

“She’s right. She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”

Sharon also referenced the emotional impact of the family’s loss and acknowledged that stress has contributed to changes in Kelly’s appearance.

Kelly Osbourne’s ongoing battle with body-shaming and public scrutiny

Kelly has spent decades in the spotlight sharing her struggles with body image, starting back when she appeared on her family’s reality TV show.

Over time, she has talked about how her weight has changed and the judgment she has faced from others. She pointed out that the pressure hasn’t gone away even as she continues working on her own health.

In the past, Osbourne opened up about taking Ozempic, a drug that doctors sometimes prescribe to help manage weight. In 2024, she spoke about it in an interview with E!

“There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?”

She added that many critics of the drug are “either mad they can’t afford it or secretly doing it themselves.”

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, has also talked about using the drug. Later that same year, Sharon revealed she decided to stop using Ozempic after it caused her to lose more weight than she wanted.