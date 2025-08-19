Lego Masters Jr. premiere highlights creative Disney builds with a surprising result

Lego Masters Jr. host Kelly Osbourne (Image via Getty)

Lego Masters Jr. premiered on Fox on August 18, 2025, with a Disney theme setting the stage for the first episode.

The show, hosted by Kelly Osbourne, featured celebrity mentors Alison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, Andy Richter, Porsha Williams, and Ravi Patel, who each guided a team of young builders.

Judges Amy and Boone observed the builds and later chose the winners.

The episode began with Kelly introducing the theme and matching the teams with their celebrity mentors.

Each group was given a classic Disney film to inspire their creation. Will and Crosby, working with Andy Richter, focused on Mickey and Minnie with a Toon Town theme.

Stella and Chelle, teamed with Jordin Sparks, built an underwater Little Mermaid design. Max and Zoe, guided by Porsha Williams, worked on a Frozen castle, while Ajay and Zak, under Alison Sweeney, attempted a Toy Story build.

Vincent and Hudson, supported by Ravi Patel, created a Peter Pan pirate ship with a Neverland theme.

After viewing the final displays, the judges declared Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi as the winning team, while also keeping every team safe from elimination.

Teamwork and challenges during Disney builds in Lego Masters Jr.

The first challenge of Lego Masters Jr. focused on how the teams worked together and managed setbacks during their builds.

Kelly Osbourne, along with Brickmasters Amy and Boone, moved between the groups, offering feedback and encouraging the young contestants.

Ajay and Zak had early trouble starting their Toy Story build. Alison Sweeney reminded them to take things step by step.

With her guidance, they kept moving forward and eventually added a train feature to Andy’s room to make the characters fly.

Vincent and Hudson, who were teamed with Ravi Patel, faced their own struggle when Vincent became distracted by singing instead of working.

Ravi encouraged them to focus, while Porsha Williams and Max briefly stepped over to help. Later, Kelly brought some energy by having Vincent and Hudson perform taekwondo moves, which they included in their Peter Pan story.

Other teams also built detailed scenes. Stella and Chelle designed an undersea world where Ursula attempted to take over after a shipwreck, with mermaids coming to the rescue.

Max and Zoe, with Porsha’s help, added Arendelle castle details, while Will and Crosby created a Toon Town adventure with words appearing across the scene.

Judging results and episode highlights of Lego Masters Jr.

Once the builds were complete, Kelly gathered the teams for judging in Lego Masters Jr.. Amy and Boone reviewed each creation, pointing out strengths and areas for improvement.

They highlighted the creativity behind Will and Crosby’s Toon Town design and the storytelling in Stella and Chelle’s Little Mermaid scene.

The judges noted Ajay and Zak’s persistence in completing Andy’s room despite a difficult start.

Vincent and Hudson’s pirate ship became the standout build of the night. Boone said it was impressive how they incorporated their taekwondo moves into the story, which showed Captain Hook being pushed into a crocodile.

Ravi Patel praised his team that they brought the energy when it was needed.

The judges selected two top teams: Will, Crosby, and Andy, alongside Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi.

After comparing the two builds, they declared Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi the winners of the first Lego Masters Jr. challenge.

Although Max and Zoe with Porsha, and Ajay and Zak with Alison, were placed in the bottom two, the judges announced that no teams would be going home in the premiere week.

The episode closed with Kelly reminding viewers that more builds and new themes would be coming next week, keeping all contestants in the running for the title.

