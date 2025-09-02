LEGO Masters Jr. Season 1 episode 3 recap: Celebrity guests join kids in Hogwarts-inspired challenge

Lego Masters Jr. (Image via Instagram/@legomastersfox)

In episode 3 of LEGO Masters Jr. season 1, which aired on September 1, 2025, teams were tasked with building uncommon common rooms for the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Celebrity mentors joined the contestants to provide guidance and assistance during the challenge.

Kelly Osbourne hosted the episode, while Amy and Boone served as Brickmasters, judging the builds. Alison Sweeney, Ravi Patel, Andy Richter, and Jordin Sparks participated as celebrity guests.

Each team was assigned a house by the Sorting Hat and had six hours to complete a model that incorporated movement, lights, and magical elements.

The episode demonstrated the structure of the LEGO Masters Jr. format, with teams assigned themed builds, celebrity mentorship, timed construction, and judging that included both technical assessment and review of completed models.

Hogwarts-inspired challenge with celebrity mentors on LEGO Masters Jr.

House assignments and build concepts

The LEGO Masters Jr. teams received their house assignments at the beginning of the episode. Ajay, Zak, and Alison were assigned to Gryffindor, Will, Crosby, and Andy worked on Ravenclaw, Stella, Chelle, and Jordin focused on Slytherin, and Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi were assigned to Hufflepuff.

Each team developed a concept based on their house’s characteristics. Gryffindor’s build included a shaking staircase, ghosts, and the main characters from the Harry Potter series integrated into the scene. Ravenclaw’s team incorporated pixies causing mayhem, books in motion, and a large raven at the center.

Slytherin’s common room featured oversized snakes and a Quidditch match model. Hufflepuff’s design included a moving badger and a fireplace leading to a room with snacks.

Construction and team dynamics

During the six-hour build period, teams collaborated on their structures with guidance from the celebrity mentors. Alison Sweeney assisted Ajay and Zak with design decisions and the integration of Harry Potter elements. Will and Crosby received input from Andy, while Stella and Chelle were guided by Jordin.

Vincent and Hudson were supported by Ravi Patel. Some teams experienced disagreements during the build, which were addressed by the mentors. The halfway point included a check-in by the LEGO Masters Jr. judges and Kelly Osbourne to provide commentary and advice.

Vinny also visited each team to observe progress and offer encouragement. The construction process involved integrating advanced LEGO techniques, moving parts, and lighting effects to meet the challenge requirements.

Judging and results

At the end of the build period, the judges and Kelly Osbourne reviewed all four models. Ajay, Zak, and Alison were recognized for their Gryffindor model, while Will, Crosby, and Andy were noted for their Ravenclaw build.

Stella, Chelle, and Jordin’s Slytherin model and Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi’s Hufflepuff design were evaluated for completeness and technical execution. Ajay, Zak, and Alison were declared the winners of the episode. Will, Crosby, and Andy were also safe. Stella, Chelle, and Jordin, along with Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi, were in the bottom two.

Vincent, Hudson, and Ravi were eliminated from the competition. The episode concluded with the winning contestants receiving lifetime tickets to Legoland, and Ravi Patel expressed thanks to the team for the experience.

The season finale of LEGO Masters Jr. is scheduled to air next week on Monday, September 8, 2025, with the remaining contestants set to compete in the final challenge, and the overall winner of the season will be determined.

Stay tuned for more updates.