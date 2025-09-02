LEGO Masters Jr. features wizarding world builds in a magical Harry Potter episode

Lego Masters Jr. (Image via Instagram/@legomastersfox)

As the Back to Hogwarts celebrations began, LEGO Masters JR. returned on September 1, 2025, with an episode centered on the world of Harry Potter. In this installment, the remaining teams were tasked with designing “uncommon” common rooms that reflected the unique traits of each Hogwarts house.

Host Kelly Osbourne guided the junior contestants and their celebrity companions as they used LEGO bricks to construct interactive builds, including hidden passages and distinctive features.

LEGO Masters JR. judges Amy Corbett and Boone Langston assessed the creations, evaluating how well the teams captured the characteristics of the houses while competing for the title of “most talented amateur LEGO builder in the US.”

Junior LEGO teams reimagine Hogwarts Houses in new episode of LEGO Masters JR.

Hufflepuff common room build

The Hufflepuff team constructed a common room featuring a moving badger statue and a concealed area for snacks, with furniture and decorative elements arranged to reflect the house’s traditional traits and sense of community.

The design incorporated references to Hufflepuff’s characteristic loyalty, with a badger as a central feature. Kelly Osbourne made a comment referencing the Hospital Wing and Madam Pomfrey while engaging with the Hufflepuff common room build.

The build was completed with assistance from Ravi V. Patel, who contributed to the moving of the badger statue. The LEGO Masters JR. judges observed the construction and confirmed that functional and thematic elements were incorporated without altering the original Hogwarts context.

The team also included interactive furniture and distinctive features consistent with Hufflepuff traits.

Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw build

The Gryffindor team developed a common room design emphasizing the house’s traditional colors and symbols. Alison Sweeney and her team produced a structure incorporating scarlet elements, with a LEGO Harry Potter figure included in the build. The judges evaluated the design for alignment with Gryffindor’s defining features.

For Slytherin, the team worked with Jordin Sparks to create a common room featuring snakes and a signature color palette. The design incorporated stately motifs and structural elements associated with the house. The judges monitored the progress to ensure that all builds followed house-specific requirements.

The Ravenclaw common room build included towers, spiral staircases, and multiple bookcases. Andy Richter assisted the team in incorporating the house’s symbols, including the eagle. Bookcases were placed strategically to reflect Ravenclaw’s association with wit and wisdom, while the towers emphasized architectural height and house characteristics.

Episode challenges and judging

After a sorting ceremony, the LEGO Masters JR. contestants, along with their celebrity companions, were instructed to use their unlimited supply of bricks to construct structures representing the eccentricity of the wizarding world. Secret passageways and interactive features were encouraged as part of the designs.

Judges Amy Corbett and Boone Langston evaluated the builds throughout the episode. The competition included checks on adherence to house-specific themes, structural accuracy, and incorporation of symbolic elements. Corbett and Langston considered the technical execution, functional features, and alignment with the Hogwarts houses while maintaining the LEGO building framework.

By the end of the episode, the completed builds demonstrated a combination of architectural design, LEGO techniques, and house-specific symbolism. Each team incorporated multiple interactive or thematic elements, reflecting both the assigned house and the overall wizarding world theme.

The LEGO Masters JR. episode concluded with judges reviewing all creations and assessing how each team used creativity and technical skill within the provided guidelines.

