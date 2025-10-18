Did Aleen Keshishian like a post shading Taylor Swift? What we know as Olivia Rodrigo reportedly parts ways with her manager

Olivia Rodrigo's tour has ended in August this year (Image via Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo and her managers, Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth, have reportedly decided to go their separate ways. The latter two had been a part of the Lighthouse Management for a long time.

A report by Poprant on October 17, 2025, stated that Aleen has been trending after liking a video that was seemingly shading Taylor Swift. Notably, this is linked to Swift’s single Father Figure, which is believed to be a diss track targeted at Rodrigo and also referring to Taylor and Scooter Braun’s beef.

However, Keshishian’s activity started creating a different kind of situation where Swift’s fans started associating Rodrigo with the scandal.

The latest update arrives around three years after the songwriter and actress split from her manager, Kristen Smith. The former was supposed to go on her first tour during that period, and an insider for The Sun claimed at the time:

“Kristen helped make Olivia an international superstar.”

The source also stated that the change in management can be a good thing to happen before a tour, but it also creates issues. The insider shared another update, saying that the songwriter and actress is a professional and has continued to work on her upcoming music projects along with the rehearsals.

“The team at her label Interscope are making sure things stay on track. She’s now actively looking for new management and is weighing up all her options”, the source said.

As of now, the reasons behind the Bizaardvark star’s separation from her managers remain unknown. On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo has not commented on the matter until now and is currently forming an executive team instead of searching for a new manager.

Olivia Rodrigo has teased her upcoming album: Latest tour and other details explained

The Murrieta, California native’s fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her new project. While the artist is creating headlines for other reasons, including the Guts Tour, which ended in August this year.

After a long wait, Olivia Rodrigo spoke on her third album as she appeared on the YouTube series, Amex Platinum Presents: There’s Nothing Like It, a week ago. She addressed her excitement about returning home after the tour, recalling the response of the audience.

Rodrigo specifically referred to one of her performances in the Philippines and said:

“Everyone was so kind to me. It was one of the loudest shows I ever played. Everyone was singing all of the words at the top of their lungs. I had a portion of the show where I was on the moon. I could be really close to the audience and see all of their faces and kind of point to them and say ‘Hi.’”

Olivia said that a “wrap party” was organized with her entire team after the tour concluded. She said that she likes to be in Los Angeles as she was born in the same place. Rodrigo further stated that she had learned a lot over the last two tours and the albums.

“Now I’m home and I’m working on my new album. I’ve worked a lot with Amex over the past few years to do some special performances and there is one coming up very soon, but I won’t give too much away”, she said.

Olivia Rodrigo’s last album, Guts, came out around two years ago and took the first spot on the US Billboard 200.