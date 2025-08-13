“Copying every single taylor move”: Netizens react as Olivia Rodrigo reportedly changes her website logo to red in preparation for her third album

Olivia Rodrigo’s red logo update sparks Swiftie comparisons as Taylor Swift announces TS12.

Olivia Rodrigo fans and the internet at large have been bubbling over, and not just with excitement for new music. The pop wunderkind has reportedly updated her website logo to a striking shade of red, and that small shift has sent netizens into a flurry of speculation. As Taylor Swift dropped the surprise announcement for TS12, Rodrigo’s color pivot did not go unnoticed.

One particularly snarky user didn’t hold back, typing,

“literally copying every single taylor move, i kinda feel sorry for her” under the announcement post.

Olivia Rodrigo’s website logo is now red, seemingly indicating the beginning of her third album era. pic.twitter.com/Ag3W2rBGWe — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2025

Suddenly, Olivia’s move seems less of an artistic flair and more of a strategic chess play, with fans wondering if the red is a nod to Taylor’s “reputation” aesthetic, or something entirely of her own.

Fans draw comparisons to Taylor Swift as Olivia Rodrigo’s logo turns red just in time for her third album’s rollout

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t issue a direct reply, but the website color swap to red at the same moment Taylor announced TS12 has unleashed a torrent of fan commentary. One user wondered,

“During Taylor release??”, pointing at the uncanny timing.

Another quipped,

“Sabrina Olivia and Taylor in one year is crazy”, a reminder that both artists are dominating headlines simultaneously.

“2025 will be saved by Taylor and her Taydaughters”, a joyous rallying cry for fans who see both artists as cultural lifelines, makes it clear the fandom landscape is buzzing.

Then there’s the more biting,

“She wants to be Taylor so bad 😭”, complete with tears of exasperated envy, and “unfortunately i think she might get overshadowed by Taylor here.”

Despite the barbs and the speculations, let’s be real. Olivia Rodrigo has forged her own path since her debut, blending razor-sharp lyrics with vulnerable storytelling. So is she emulating Taylor? Or is all this red logo business just bold branding timed against Taylor’s announcement?

The truth may be somewhere in between. The red could be a cheeky wink at “reputation era” vibes, or it could simply be Olivia leaning into her own next album era and using red to signal transformation, intensity, and perhaps heartbreak.

And while netizens are busy drawing parallels, Rodrigo’s camp has stayed tight-lipped. No official statement, no Instagram teasers, not even a cryptic pre-save link. Instead, the internet is doing the talking and the comparing for them. Whether Olivia’s logo change is homage, coincidence, or clever marketing, the bold move has fans dissecting every pixel. After all, in the era of surprise album announcements, every visual detail counts, especially when the color red hits right as your peer drops a new title.

Olivia’s red logo and Taylor’s TS12 announcement: Timing or tactical?

Olivia Rodrigo’s website logo turned red just as Taylor Swift officially announced TS12, a perfect storm of timing. Whether this was premeditated or spontaneous, the effect is the same: fans are reading way too much into it.

Changing a logo color isn’t unprecedented, as artists often tweak branding ahead of an album rollout to hint at themes, moods, or eras. But coupled with Taylor’s news, this particular update suddenly feels like a narrative in itself. It’s branding meets fandom, a clever interplay of announcement and anticipation. And let’s be honest, it’s working. People are talking.