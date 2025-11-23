90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All Part 3 sneak peek: Candid confessions spark tension between Jasmine and Matt

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 is set to return with Part 3 of the Tell All on Sunday, November 23, 2025, which will feature the couples joining host Shaun Robinson to reflect on their relationships and their future.

In an exclusive sneak peek uploaded to YouTube by Access Hollywood on November 21, 2025, matters escalated between Jasmine and Matt when the rest of their co-stars began questioning them about the status of their relationship, inquiring about what their future would look like.

The situation came to a head when Matt confessed during a game of Truth or Dare that he would not have proposed to marry Jasmine if it were not for their daughter.

His answer prompted further discussion about Jasmine’s decision not to accept his proposal in the finale, where she said she was not prepared to rush into marriage again.

Andrei questioned Jasmine for her choice, as he believed there was no reason for Matt to have to wait for her to come around. However, Jasmine remained unconvinced.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 star Jasmine makes her feelings known about marrying Matt







The sneak peek of the Tell All opened with Andrei straightaway asking Matt if he ever doubted his relationship with Jasmine, wondering if she was not “the one.”

He followed it with another question, asking him if his feelings for the female TLC star indicated “real love” or if it was a “fling” that transformed into something more.

Before Matt could respond to those questions, Jasmine chimed in, recalling a time when they were playing Truth or Dare and Darcey had asked Matt if he would have wanted to marry Jasmine if she did have a child with him.

A flashback scene showed Matt thinking about his answer before saying:



“No. No, I probably wouldn’t. Not at this moment. I would let some time pass to see if we’re actually compatible.”



After Jasmine pointed it out, Andrei fired back at her, asking her why Matt would wait for her if it were not for their baby.

He asked Jasmine to “look at his prospects and switch the roles around” to understand things from his perspective.

According to Andrei, Matt was in his “prime” and could do anything he wanted to.

Upon hearing that, Jasmine refused to remain silent and mentioned that if she had accepted Matt’s proposal, it would have been her third marriage.

She clarified that she did not want to “jump into another marriage and then get divorced again.”

Elizabeth spoke up in Jasmine’s defense, praising her for acting practically and responsibly. However, Andrei disagreed, as he believed Jasmine should have accepted Matt’s proposal since they had already welcomed a child.



“Babe, you don’t get married because you have a baby. This isn’t 1875… You’re in, we’re in America,” Elizabeth replied.



In the concluding section of the sneak peek, Jasmine stated that she did not want to rush things with Matt just because he was “too good.”

In an exclusive interview with Swooon, published on November 21, 2025, Jasmine revealed that she did not want to label her relationship with Matt.

She said she was content with him and did not want to set any expectations whatsoever. That way, she would be prepared for the worst.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star added that her hesitation stemmed from how unpleasantly things ended with Gino.

Viewers will not have to tune in at 8:00 p.m. EST to see how things unfold between Jasmine and Matt.

Stay tuned for more updates.