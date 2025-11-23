Tulsa King season 3 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Did Dwight burn Jeremiah alive?

Image: tulsaking/Instagram

Tulsa King season 3 episode 10 released an explosive finale. From the very start, Jeremiah was after Dwight’s distillery, and finally, his story gets a permanent closure. Dwight finally gets his victory, and his work under the federal authorities comes to an end as he uses Deacon’s pendrive as leverage to free himself from Musso. After many attempts at revenge, killings, and betrayal, Jeremiah failed to take over Dwight’s booze business. His last option was to go personal and use Dwight’s family against him. In the previous episode, his henchmen kidnapped Manfredi’s sister, Joanne.

Jeremiah wanted the distillery, but he wasn’t going to let Joanne go, even if she signed the papers. We all know how ruthless he is, and he wouldn’t keep his word just to destroy Manfredi. The episode opens with Dwight calling for Joanne, but when he hears nothing, he checks her room. She’s gone, and soon he gets a call from Jeremiah, who says:

“Blood or bourbon?”

Jeremiah even tells Joanne she can blame her blood for what’s happening, but she stays calm. She knew her brother would come with his army to save her, and that’s exactly what happens at the end of the Tulsa King season 3 finale.

Dwight builds up his army to bring Joanne back from the Dunmire estate in Tulsa King season 3 episode 10

After that, Dwight and his crew get together to plan a full-scale attack on Jeremiah. This time, Dwight won’t hold back because Jeremiah has involved his family. Bigfoot, Mitch, Goody, Tyson, and Lee plan how to rescue Joanne, and they know they’ll need a lot of weapons to fight Jeremiah’s men and save her.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah wants Joanne to sign the papers and officially transfer the distillery. But she refuses and tells him he can’t see what’s in front of him. When he asks what she means, she simply says, “You lost.” Jeremiah has no way to get the upper hand: no political power, no federal support since Sackrider switched sides, and Deacon is dead.

Cole, however, is unaware of this situation and another brutal move made by his father. When he tries to enter his father’s office, the guard won’t let him in because his father doesn’t trust him after Cole exposed Deacon’s bomb news to Tyson and Spencer. Cole wants redemption; he has changed and doesn’t want to be part of his father’s crimes or take the blame. He sneaks into the office and suggests Joanne sign the papers and leave, as Manfredi already has “weeds, casinos, and giving up booze” will end this. But Joanne explains the relationship between his father and Manfredi, and even if she leaves safely, Manfredi will hunt Jeremiah, and the game will continue.

Cole switched sides in Tulsa King season 3 episode 10

Before leaving for New Orleans, the show hints at the upcoming spinoff series Nola King and Lee reunites with Dwight one last time in the war against Jeremiah. He cheers Dwight up since he is nervous and worried about his sister. Soon after, Cole comes to meet Bodhi, asking him to take him to Dwight because he wants to help and knows where Joanne is.

However, Lee is still under Ray’s debt, and Ray will come after him for betraying him and not following his orders to kill Dwight. Mitch loads the guns as Rickett the Cricket arrives with a truck full of guns, gas bombs, grenades, and more. Bigfoot brings his strong, huge cousins to help. The team is ready to rescue Joanne, meanwhile Cole comes in and Dwight goes mad seeing him first, but Cole says:

“Joanne is okay, as for now. I am done following my father around, doing his dark shit.”

Spencer also supports Cole and tells the crew to trust him since he was the only one who saved everyone at the Threshers' fundraising event. Cole explains the map, showing “every room, every corner, every exit, every entry, and every inch.” He also tells them that 20 men are keeping watch at his place, and the armory is in the building next to his home.

Jeremiah is burned alive in Tulsa King season 3 episode 10

Dwight plans to attack the Dunmire estate at 3 a.m., and the war begins. Killing everyone who was keeping watch was easy because the team was well-prepared with heavy weapons. Dwight finds Joanne and tells Mitch to get her out safely, then goes after Jeremiah, who secretly sneaks out the back door.

Dwight and Jeremiah finally face each other one-on-one. Dwight catches him, ties him up, and hangs him over a fire pit. He lights the fire and burns Jeremiah alive, just like Jeremiah did to Cleo’s father, Theo. The revenge is perfect. Later, the crew celebrates their victory at the Bred 2 Buck Saloon. Lee says goodbye to start his new chapter in New Orleans, which fans will see in the spinoff series Nola King.

As Jeremiah’s story ends, Musso arrives with good news about a Federal Basic Permit. Dwight hands over Deacon’s confession on a pen drive and says that as long as nobody finds Deacon’s body, he is fine with his death. The finale ends with Dwight enjoying time with Margaret and his team. Now that his booze business is safe from the Dunmires; it makes him the true Tulsa King in Oklahoma.