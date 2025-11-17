"That just shows he's guilty": 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? star Gino alleges that Matt changed his phone number

Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9's latest Tell All episode, which premiered on November 16, 2025, saw Gino Palazzolo stating accusations against Matt Branisareanu, claiming Matt changed his phone number to avoid evidence of a deeper relationship with Gino’s estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda.

A group of people, including Elizabeth, Georgi, Gino, and Andrei, planned a spy mission on Matt after Gino found his phone number. They then attempted to call him, but his number was not answered by anyone.

Georgi and Elizabeth then went upstairs to find out and discovered that Matt had no call coming in on his phone; therefore, the number was revealed to be different and did not belong to Matt.

Gino claimed that Matt's number was the same, which he pulled out from his phone records, which he himself verified, and as it has been changed, reveals that he is guilty, but nobody can question it, as he noted in a confessional:

"The fact that Matt changed his number, that just shows he's guilty. You can't even question it."

Here's what happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 Tell All episode

The scene began as Andrei tried calling the number in question, which Gino claimed belonged to Matt, while several cast members, including Elizabeth, Jovi and Yara, were gathered around him.

The phone call was not responded to by anyone, with Elizabeth noting that if it belonged to Matt, then he would have picked up and told that it's a wrong number, but nothing of that sort happened.

Andrei then inquired about where Matt was, and Elizabeth decided to go upstairs to find out if he was texting someone or had his phone ringing to check whether the number belonged to him or not.

Elizabeth, Yara and Georgi reached upstairs, where the rest of the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? were hanging out and playing games.

Elizabeth asked Matt whether somebody had texted him a couple of times earlier, but Matt replied negatively, so the group returned downstairs.

Elizabeth noted in a confession:

"Our spy mission was a total bust. I mean, either Matt changed his phone number or Gino’s lying. I don’t know."

While Andrei was still trying to call Matt repeatedly, which was going to voicemail, Elizabeth and others told him that Matt was not on his phone with her:

"Nothing? He wasn’t on his phone. Jazz was looking at me like I’m crazy. I’m like, ‘Matt, are you texting anybody right now?’ He was like, ‘No.’ I called three times. Nothing."

Gino, however, still believes his theory, explaining that he matched Matt’s number to call logs between Matt and Jasmine from months before Jasmine admitted knowing him. When he tried calling the number on camera and got an unfamiliar response, it clicked for him.

Now that the number did not match with Matt's, Gino believes that Matt has changed his phone number, and if he has done that, it means he is guilty of something that nobody can question.

Gino earlier believed that Jasmine “tricked” him into an open marriage to cover a secret relationship with Matt. When he confronted her, he leaned on the phone records as concrete proof. He said he had phone records that he believed were proof of her infidelity.

Jasmine strongly denied that claim, saying,

"What hurts me the most is the fact that he wants to divorce me for something that is not true."

Stay tuned for more updates.