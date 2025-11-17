Sister Wives season 20 episode 8 recap: Maddie gives birth, while the Coyote Pass property gets sold

Sister Wives star Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 episode 8, titled Making Out Like Teenagers, premiered on November 16, 2026, and saw the cast members reaching the Coyote Pass to their property for its sale. This was particularly difficult for Meri, who revealed she was pressured to sign a confidentiality agreement by Kody.

While Janelle summed it up perfectly as the scene showed four people sitting in cars on a windy, freezing mountaintop, she said:

"It’s a standoff, I guess. It’s a standoff at the Coyote Pass final showdown or something. I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Janelle's daughter Maddie gave birth to a baby girl in North Carolina, and Janelle went to meet her friends earlier.

Meri is not ready to talk to Kody at all due to a rough conversation, asking him to meet her lawyer now. Meri feels she won't do anything according to Kody.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Sister Wives season 20

The scene in Sister Wives started at Coyote Pass, where Janelle was already waiting outside her car, and Mary explained,

"So today we're all meeting out at the property. The real estate agent is coming. Cody and Robin will be there. Janel is going to be there. I'm going to be there. Don't know what's going to happen other than that."

As she walked up, Christine greeted her simply while admitting openly that she was glad that this was finally happening because the long-delayed emotional and financial chaos had dragged on far too long.

Janelle then added in a confessional, reflecting on how hard she and Janel had fought to get Cody to make decisions.

"I think if I hadn't been fighting for it and then Mary hadn't been fighting for it, I think we'd still be sitting here,” she recalled, adding that Cody “thought that someday he could just sell and take what he was entitled to, and we would get whatever."

Mary and Janel have never been true confidantes. Mary admitted she appreciated having someone aligned with her for once.

"While Janel and I are not best friends, I feel like at least I have an ally to fight for my part of the property.” She added softly, “It’s been nice to know that she’s fighting the same fight with me."

When Cody and Robin finally came, Cody watched the standoff from his car with discomfort, noting that they were not coming out of their cars. He explained they were waiting for the real estate agent to arrive, saying,

"We wouldn’t naturally want to meet with Mary and Janel on Coyote Pass after all we’ve been through.”He further added that, “With Mary, I’ve never known what I was going to get, ever.”

Janelle's life has a new source of happiness as her daughter Maddie gave birth to a baby girl, describing how the week leading up to the birth had been filled with the familiar pattern she’d come to expect from her daughter.

"For the past week, week and a half or so, Maddie’s been doing that start/stop labor that she does every single time,” she explained, further adding, "It’s labor. It’s not just some random contraction. It’s labor, and then she stops.”

There was relief in her voice as she shared the moment.

"It was very quick. Amelia Bush was born to a very relieved mom and dad and a really excited grandma.” Everything had gone smoothly. “The midwives were amazing,” she said proudly.

Christine, who has been part of Maddie’s life for years, reflected on her own memories, stating that

"I was at Axel’s birth. She did it at home in Janel's bedroom. And then Evy’s birth was at a birthing center in North Carolina, and I was there for that one as well." Christine smiled as she admitted, “All of the grandkids feel like art. Janel and I are just co-grandparents now.”

Despite all the chaos and tensions happening in their now former family, Janelle was tremendously happy as she held her granddaughter for the first time, as she said softly that being present for each of Maddie’s births has been one of the greatest honors of her life.

Meri is experiencing emotional exhaustion that has been building for years, but she finally decided that she won't deal with Kody after her most recent conversations with him, as she explained,

There’s been some conversations that I’ve had with Kody, and even that one with Robyn, that I was just like, I’m done. I’m not going to deal with this.

The breaking point came at the end of a particularly rough conversation, when Meri finally expressed herself without holding back.

She was speaking to her roommate about how she had told Kody that she is not his wife now, and she is not going to listen to him anymore, drawing boundaries and telling her lawyer to talk to him since then.

Meri further explained that Kody attacked one of Meri’s closest friends, in that conversation that added fuel to the fire, while Kody explained his side of the story in a confessional statement:

“It’s hard for me to not see Jen as a nemesis,” he admitted. “I think that Jen encouraged Mary to leave. I think Jen, like back in Vegas, because she told Janel that she thought Mary should empty our bank account and run away.”

As Meri prepared to see the family at Coyote Pass in the latest episode of Sister Wives, she expressed that simple communication had been avoided for so long, and now that Kody has a seller, she won't do anything just like that if Kody asks her.

"It makes me so mad because we could have just had a conversation, but it was like there was no communication for nearly a year. And all of a sudden, when evidently he has somebody who wants to buy it, ‘Oh, let’s now do it, but I need you to do this and this and this.’ It’s like, well, I’m not going to do this and this and this."

Meri then finally concluded that the Coyote Pass property is the last thing that tied their family together since their plural family separation, while she does not get the drama surrounding it.

