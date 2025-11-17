Jackpot soars to $546 million in Powerball while Mega Millions creeps up to $50 million

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Powerball and Mega Millions lotto tickets are sold at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has reached $546 million after no one hit the winning numbers in the latest draw.

At the same time, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $50 million, offering lottery fans across the United States two significant opportunities to win.

Powerball and Mega Millions are the two biggest multi-state lotteries in the country. Both have seen their jackpots grow week after week as players continue to test their luck.

With such massive prizes up for grabs, excitement is spreading among regular players and first-timers alike.

Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner is found

The Powerball draw on Saturday night did not produce a jackpot winner. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 47 and 53, with the red Powerball number 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

Although nobody claimed the top prize, several smaller wins were reported across the country. One ticket purchased in Puerto Rico matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, winning $2 million. Another ticket sold in Arizona hit the second prize of $1 million.

In California, two tickets matched five numbers but missed the Powerball, each winning $609,497. California’s prize amounts vary based on ticket sales and the number of winners in each draw.

In New Jersey, three tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each. In total, 32 tickets across the country won the same $50,000 third-tier prize.

How to play Powerball and what to know about the next draw

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Players can add the Power Play option for an extra $1, which increases non-jackpot winnings by up to 10 times, depending on the draw.

To play, participants select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

Drawings are held three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow when there’s no top prize winner.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, and with the jackpot now at $546 million, many are eager to see if anyone finally hits it big.

Mega Millions prize reaches $50 million

While Powerball’s jackpot is climbing quickly, Mega Millions is also on the rise. Its grand prize now stands at $50 million.

The last Mega Millions drawing also did not have a jackpot winner, but several players took home smaller cash prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets also cost $2 per play, and players can add the Megaplier for an extra dollar to boost non-jackpot winnings.

A big week for lottery fans

With both jackpots rising, this week brings double the excitement for lottery players.

Powerball’s $546 million prize and Mega Millions’ $50 million jackpot are reminding players why these games continue to capture attention across the country.

Even if winning the jackpot is rare, smaller prizes are claimed in almost every draw. For many, the fun lies in checking the numbers and imagining what they would do if luck were on their side.