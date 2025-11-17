New report says Harvard expert Avi Loeb has identified a 12th unexplained anomaly in the 3I/Atlas interstellar comet

LEXINGTON, MA, USA - AUGUST 8: Abraham 'Avi' Loeb, a Harvard University astrophysicist who spent two weeks scouring the bottom of the Pacific Ocean for fragments of a meteorite that fell off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014, poses for a photo during exclusive interview at his home in Lexington, Massachusetts, United States on August 8, 2023. Abraham 'Avi' Loeb claims that the meteorite fragments recovered from the ocean floor could belong to a spacecraft. (Photo by Anibal Martel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A new report says that Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has found a 12th unexplained anomaly in the interstellar comet known as 3I/Atlas.

This discovery has caught the attention of space enthusiasts because each anomaly adds more mystery to an object that already doesn't behave like most comets we know.

The comet 3I/Atlas does not originate from our solar system; it comes from interstellar space, entering our system on an extremely long, unidentified path. It is so rare, though, that scientists have studied it in earnest.

With each new detail, they are learning more than just about this comet, but also about what objects from outside of our solar system are like. Avi Loeb, famous for his studies on interstellar objects, has been following 3I/Atlas for months.

According to the latest report, he has discovered another unusual pattern in the comet's movement, marking the 12th anomaly recorded to date.

What makes the 3I/Atlas comet different from ordinary comets we see in our solar system

Most comets originate from the Kuiper Belt or the Oort Cloud and are still part of our solar system. Their behavior normally follows predictable patterns. But 3I/Atlas is different.

Because it emanated from outside the solar system, scientists believe it carries clues about places far beyond our reach.

The comet has been exhibiting some unusual changes in brightness, speed, and direction; a few of these changes did not align with what scientists typically expect.

That is why researchers, including Avi Loeb, have been referring to these patterns as "anomalies." Add this to the growing list of anomalies that Loeb has found. With each one, the comet appears to become increasingly interesting to study.

This could be due to several reasons: its unique composition, unknown materials on its surface, or the way sunlight interacts with this object. Currently, nobody can say for sure.

Why Avi Loeb’s findings are gaining attention and what scientists hope to learn

Avi Loeb is a renowned expert in the study of interstellar objects, such as 3I/Atlas, and raises very fundamental questions about their origin.

Given that he previously discussed concepts related to unusual space objects, interest in his new observation is naturally generated.

Not jumping to conclusions, scientists just want to comprehend what is different about this comet's behavior. The bottom line is to gather as much information as possible before the comet travels beyond range once more.

Interstellar objects are fast movers, and once they are out of our solar system, that might be our only chance to study them.

Learning more about 3I/Atlas might provide insight into the formation of objects outside our solar system.

It might also help them understand whether these objects follow the same rules as the ones we see closer to home.

What this new anomaly means and what comes next for researchers

For now, the 12th anomaly doesn't really point to anything. In simple terms, it means that something is happening with 3I/Atlas that scientists cannot yet fully explain.

More data and observations are required for them to draw any conclusion. This also evidences why interstellar objects are of such great importance-they bring information from places far beyond our solar system, places which we may never reach with spacecraft.

Each unusual pattern gives scientists one more clue to study. For now, researchers will continue to track the comet, recording their findings.