NCIS season 23 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS team (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23, episode 6, “Page-Turner” airs on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS and will be available on Paramount+. In this episode, McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest Deep Six book. The team must find him quickly while investigating a possible link to stolen classified documents. The episode promises suspense, exciting twists, and a unique storytelling style.

Season 23 of NCIS has been full of surprises. The team recently tackled an old case about Sheriff Thomas Mulligan, who spent 33 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. The case came back when Mulligan and another inmate, Luther Stokes, escaped, forcing NCIS to dig into the past.

It was revealed that Mulligan took the blame for Lainey Sims, the real killer, because he loved her. With the help of retired agent Vera Strickland, the team uncovered family secrets and solved the case. Justice was finally served and Mulligan was reunited with his son, bringing closure to a case that had lasted decades.

NCIS season 23 episode 6 airs on Tuesday

NCIS season 23 episode 6, “Page-Turner,” airs on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. This episode focuses on McGee and his kidnapping. The team must race to find him. The story mixes suspense and humor as McGee faces danger and imagines his teammates as characters from his books.

Where to watch NCIS season 23 episode 6

New episodes of NCIS season 23 air on Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Fans can also stream them on Paramount+. On-demand episodes are available the next day, or the same day for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, it is available on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS season 23 episode 6

“Page-Turner” is a special episode that focuses on McGee and his imagination. While promoting his latest Deep Six book, he is kidnapped by a fan. The team must find him quickly. In his mind, McGee sees his teammates as characters from his books, including Knight and Torres, which adds humor and tension.

As the story unfolds, McGee faces danger while the team follows clues from both the real world and his imagination. The episode also connects to a murder and stolen classified documents, making the case more urgent. With references to his books and exciting twists, “Page-Turner” offers action, suspense, and fun for season 23 fans.

A brief recap of episode 5 before NCIS season 23 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5, “Now and Then,” focused on the prison break of Thomas Mulligan and Luther Stokes. This reopened an old case about a naval officer’s death from the 1990s. The NCIS team quickly found Stokes’ body and discovered that Mulligan acted alone for personal reasons.

Retired agent Vera Strickland returned to help and provided information about past relationships and key players, including Jimmy Wallace.

The team uncovered family secrets. Mulligan’s son, Jason Cross, had been investigating the case and wanted revenge. They also confirmed that Lainey Sims, not Mulligan, committed the murder and that Wallace’s greed led to Grandpa Dom’s death.

With Mulligan cleared and reunited with his son, NCIS solved the case and showed the long effects of lies, love, and betrayal, setting up the next episode.

