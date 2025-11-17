Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Beyond Paradise season 3 (Image via Instagram / beyondparadiseofficial)

Beyond Paradise season 3 continues to bring suspense and excitement as Episode 6 arrives this week. In the upcoming episode, Lucy Thompson mysteriously disappears into a thick fog, leaving her bike behind. Humphrey, Esther, and PC Kelby rush to figure out what happened while strange sightings and cryptic messages create more danger in the village.

Beyond Paradise season 3 has been full of mystery and tension with the Ellis farm at the heart of the unusual events. Stella Ellis and George Ellis faced the legend of the Cornman when one of their protective corn dolls fell. This triggered strange incidents including fires, spilled milk, and frightening sightings that worried the whole community.

Humphrey and Esther worked hard to solve the mystery. They uncovered family conflicts, old grudges, and secrets about Stella and Michaela Robson’s relationship. As the truth came out, it became clear that love, rivalry, and revenge were connected. Stella and Michaela carefully planned everything to outsmart George and protect their freedom.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6 airs on Tuesday

For viewers in the United States, Beyond Paradise season 3 Episode 6 will be available on Tuesday on BritBox. In the UK, the episode airs on Friday at 8pm GMT on BBC One and can also be streamed at the same time on BBC iPlayer. Fans should make sure to mark their calendars to catch the latest twists and mysteries in the series.

Where to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6

In the UK, viewers can watch Episode 6 on BBC One or stream it live on BBC iPlayer. Fans outside the UK can watch the show on streaming services like BritBox, Prime Video, Apple TV, or The Roku Channel. In Australia, the series is available on ABC iview, making it possible for fans all over the world to keep up with the latest episode.

What to expect from Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6

Episode 6 will be very exciting! Humphrey, Esther, and Kelby are working hard to follow the clues and figure out what happened to Lucy. Things also get spooky, as the story features the creepy legend of the Devil's Hump, strange drawings, and unsettling things that people see.

On a personal level, relationships change with scenes of romance, building trust, and focusing on family. Expect lots of action, scary suspense, and shocking twists as the team reveals secret links, deals with sudden dangers, and tries to solve the missing person cases, hidden reasons, and the village's old secrets.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5 focused on growing tensions at the Ellis farm. Stella and George hung protective corn dolls, but when one fell, it caused chaos and strange sightings. Humphrey investigated the incident while dealing with funny mishaps and burns. He uncovered clues about the Cornman legend and potential suspects connected to both the Ellis and Robson families.

The episode also explored personal relationships, showing Stella and Michaela secretly continuing their romance while tricking George. It highlighted community interactions as Esther, Humphrey, and Kelby worked to solve the mystery. Family grudges, old betrayals, and the threat of the Cornman kept viewers on edge and set the stage for more drama and surprises in Episode 6.

