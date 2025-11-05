Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4 recap: Humphrey and Esther race to solve a regatta poisoning mystery

Martha (Image via Instagram / beyondparadiseofficial)

The fourth episode of Beyond Paradise season 3 aired on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. It took viewers back to the quiet town of Saltleigh, where things turned chaotic on the final day of the regatta. The episode, titled “A Regatta to Remember,” began with the town full of excitement as the big race got underway.

During the event, Humphrey Goodman, Martha, and the rest of the locals found themselves caught in a scandal when young sailor Polly Digsby collapsed in the middle of the race. What started as a fun day quickly became a criminal investigation after a threatening note and a spiked smoothie were discovered.

As tensions rose, Humphrey and DS Esther Williams uncovered shocking truths about rivalry, family pride, and old grudges within the sailing community. Soon, everyone from Polly’s caring father to her rival’s determined dad fell under suspicion, showing that behind the cheerful regatta, betrayal had been waiting to surface.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4: The poisoned smoothie mystery deepens

The main mystery began when Polly Digsby became sick during the regatta and almost drowned before her rival, Francine Dalton, saved her. At first, it looked like a terrible accident, but soon it turned into a case of poisoning. When Humphrey and Esther investigated, they found that Polly’s smoothie had zopiclone, a strong sleeping pill, mixed with her antidepressants, which made her collapse.

The team followed the trail of the smoothies, and suspicion first fell on Martha, who had prepared them. However, things didn’t add up when Ben Taylor, who delivered the bags, claimed he never left them unattended. Since everyone was somehow linked to the drinks, Humphrey realized the poisoning was not an accident but a planned act.

A threatening note that said, “Race today and it will be your last,” made the case even more serious. Forensic tests showed that the letters were cut from a sailing magazine, and fibers found on it matched the racers. The clues pointed to old grudges between the Dalton and Digsby families, suggesting that the attack came from long-standing rivalries rather than simple mischief.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4: Family rivalries and hidden confessions

Humphrey and Esther looked into the long-running tension between Nate Dalton and Hugo Digsby, who had once competed against each other in the regatta’s main race. Their old rivalry lived on through their daughters, Francine and Polly, who now carried the pressure of their fathers’ past.

When Francine admitted she wrote the threatening note to scare Polly, it seemed like the mystery was solved, but her confession told only part of the story.

Francine’s guilt revealed how her father, Nate, pushed her to win no matter what. Still, Humphrey noticed small clues that pointed the blame back at Hugo. After watching race footage, he realized Hugo had accidentally switched the bags, making Polly drink a smoothie meant for someone else.

Feeling guilty, Hugo confessed to tampering with the drinks. He hadn’t wanted to hurt Polly but tried to help her win.

The twist showed the show’s mix of crime and emotion. The case turned out to be less about hate and more about misguided love and ambition. When Hugo took the blame, it showed how pride and pressure could make even kind people commit mistakes.

Other highlights of Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4

Outside the main mystery, Beyond Paradise episode 4 also explored several personal stories. Martha and Humphrey faced more parenting challenges with Rosie, leading to a touching moment after an accident at home, which made them think about how they balance their relationship.

Esther’s growing romance with Archie Hughes brought some fun to the episode, even though their kiss quickly became gossip in Saltleigh thanks to Margo.

Anne’s health scare added an emotional layer to the story. Her biopsy results were thankfully benign, which led to a warm and moving moment between her and Martha as they reconnected. The regatta ended on a happy note when Polly won the race and the whole town came together to celebrate, bringing back the show’s cozy and hopeful tone.

By the end, the people of Saltleigh felt closer than before, despite all the tension and secrets. Humphrey and Esther shared a quiet moment, showing how their bond was growing stronger. Episode 4 mixed mystery, humor, and heart perfectly, reminding viewers why Beyond Paradise continues to be such a comforting and emotional show.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Beyond Paradise season 3 on BritBox, Prime Video and Apple TV.

