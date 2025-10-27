Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Beyond Paradise (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via BBC Network)

Beyond Paradise, Season 3, Episode 3 aired in the UK on Friday, April 11, 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series typically runs on Friday evenings. US audiences can look forward to the episode hitting the BritBox streaming service on October 28, 2025.

The popular Death in Paradise spin-off enters its third week, bringing the coastal Devon town of Shipton Abbott into the spotlight once again for a new, complex investigation.

Viewers are highly anticipating this forthcoming episode which is expected to present a particularly challenging puzzle that will truly test Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman's unconventional yet proven approach to solving crimes.

Beyond Paradise, Season 3, Episode 3: Where to watch

The US fans of Beyond Paradise can catch its Season 3, Episode 3 on BritBox which confirmed the release of the six-episode Season 3 beginning 14 October 2025. The episode is set to release on October 28, 2025.

About Beyond Paradise, and the characters in this episode

Beyond Paradise is a UK-based television series that was filmed in Cornwall. The show has been picked up for a new season (season 4). Reports suggest that the filming for the new season started in July 2025. The key cast of the show includes,

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd (Humphrey’s fiancée)

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins (office support)

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd (Martha’s mother)

The guest cast for Episode 3 includes:

Alicia Charles as Gabriella Dalmori (chocolatier)

Matthew Gravelle as Martin Gaffney

Bella Rei Blue Stevenson as Rosie (the foster child)

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Brandon Fellows as Kenny Pluckley

The episode is directed by Bindu De Stoppani.

What to expect: “Sweet Suspicion”

Episode 3 titled (informally) “Sweet Suspicion” centres on a puzzling poisoning case in the picturesque Cornish town of Shipton Abbott. The story kicks off when multiple customers of the upscale artisan chocolatier Gabriella Dalmori suddenly fall ill after sampling her confections. DI Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams arrive on scene and soon suspect that either Gabriella is orchestrating something sinister or she has been badly framed.

The poison used is identified as digoxin applied covertly to the delivery pen used by Kenny Pluckley. As a result, the victims were poisoned indirectly when handling the pen and then the chocolates.

Kenny’s motive is revealed: grief and vengeance over the suicide of his friend Monica Grey whom he believed to have been mistreated by the same victims. While he did not intend to kill them, his actions caused significant harm.

Meanwhile, personal storylines weave in: Humphrey and Martha navigate the emotional turbulence of fostering Rosie who is struggling after visiting her birth mother in prison. Martha’s mother, Anne also grapples with health concerns, adding strain to the household.

DS Esther Williams’ romantic arc moves forward when she shares a meaningful moment with Archie Hughes, setting up character growth beyond case-work.

The tone remains consistent with the series’ blend of mystery, light humour and human drama: the crime is chilling. However, the relationships at play with foster parenting, romance, and grief give the episode emotional weight.