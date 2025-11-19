Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6 recap: Lucy disappears and a kidnapping mystery shakes Devil’s Hump

Beyond Paradise season 3 (Image via Instagram / beyondparadiseofficial)

Beyond Paradise, Season 3, Episode 6, aired on BBC One on November 18, 2025. The episode began with Lucy Thompson disappearing after seeing strange graffiti near Devil’s Hump. DI Humphrey Goodman, Esther, and the team started investigating and soon found clues that suggested something bigger was happening in the quiet town.

Lucy’s disappearance led to a series of tense events. Kelby Hartford found Lucy’s bike near a crucifix, and a voicemail hinted at something sinister. Josh Woods got involved in the case while keeping some of his own secrets. The team faced both human danger and mysterious events that made the investigation more complicated.

Esther struggled with her feelings for Archie, and Martha gave advice about taking chances in love. Humphrey tried to manage his detective work while also taking care of Rosie. The episode mixed suspense, humor, and emotional moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6: Lucy’s disappearance and the devil’s hump mystery

The episode began with Lucy riding her bike to work. She disappeared mysteriously after passing a sign with strange graffiti. Kelby caught Josh trying to break into a bakery, but Josh escaped and claimed he was only trying to apologize to Lucy.

The tension grew when a voicemail from Lucy mentioned the “devil,” and the team began investigating the legend of Devil’s Hump. Margo explained the hump’s dark history. Josh worried it might be real, but Humphrey stayed doubtful.

The team found Lucy’s bike and a necklace near the area, which deepened the mystery. Kelby thought Josh might be involved, but Josh said he meant no harm. Esther wondered if Lucy had made the story up, but Humphrey believed she would not do that. The team had to deal with local superstitions while solving the real dangers around them.

Humphrey worked carefully and found clues that suggested Lucy had likely witnessed a crime rather than something supernatural. They discovered connections between a patient named Cathy Morgan, her son Trent, and a local criminal called Steve Banley.

This suggested that Lucy’s disappearance was part of a human plan. The episode mixed suspense, local legends and detective work, keeping viewers guessing until the end.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6: Kidnapping, deception and hidden motives

As the investigation continued, the team found that Lucy’s disappearance was linked to the kidnapping of Cathy Morgan. Humphrey and Esther traced Cathy to Steve Banley’s carpet shop.

They found clues, including CCTV footage and suspicious activity involving dogs and other people. Josh and Kelby worked together and discovered that Lucy had seen the crime and was kept hidden so she could not tell anyone.

Esther struggled with her feelings for Archie while helping with the investigation. Kelby tried to stay logical while noticing strange events, such as the mysterious dog and other odd occurrences. Humphrey remained calm and helped the team navigate both personal and professional challenges during the case.

The episode reached a climax when the team rescued Lucy and Cathy at a bar. Steve and his partner were caught. Josh returned the stolen bike, Kelby adopted the dog called Tara, and the town began to feel safe again. The episode combined suspense, humor and character moments, offering both exciting and heartfelt scenes that advanced the story.

Other highlights of Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 6

Beyond the main investigation, episode 6 showed several smaller stories that added depth to the plot. Rosie spent time with Humphrey and Martha, enjoying baking and preparing for a visit from Hannah. Esther and Archie’s story developed further, revealing her fear and hope as she learned to take risks. Zoe also learned more about her mother’s past relationships.

Kelby witnessed strange events, such as unusual graffiti and a man with a dog. These added suspense and hinted at future problems. Josh tried to do the right thing even though he had made mistakes before, showing his growth and making his character more interesting.

Small clues also connected different parts of the story. Cathy’s crucifix necklace and Trent’s suspicious actions helped link the main mystery to other events. The episode mixed tension, character moments, and hints of what was to come. This kept viewers interested in both the mystery and the life of the town.

Fans can watch Beyond Paradise season 3 on BritBox, BBC One and Apple TV.