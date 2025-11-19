A California couple bought a Powerball ticket for fun and ended up winning $50,000 in the latest draw

Garden Grove, CA - November 02: Alberto Lara checks for winning scratchers at the lottery station inside ABC Liquor in Garden Grove, CA, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Powerball prize soared to $1.2 billion after no winners were found Monday. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

​A Powerball ticket sold in Northern California has won $38,625, coming very close to the huge $569 million jackpot, lottery officials said. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing held on Monday, Nov. 17.

The California State Lottery said that prize amounts in the state are not fixed. The amount changes based on the number of tickets sold and the number of people who win in that prize level.

Where the winning ticket was sold and how the numbers matched

The lucky ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter located at 15555 Hesperian Blvd. in San Leandro, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Monday’s draw were: 7, 33, 50, 57, 66 and the Powerball was 23.

The Power Play multiplier was 5X.

Matching four numbers plus the Powerball is a strong win, and in California, it paid $38,625 for this drawing. In most other states, the prize for the same match is typically $50,000; however, California has a different payout system.

In the same drawing, a ticket sold in West Virginia won $1 million for matching five numbers.

Powerball jackpot rises to $593 million for the next drawing

Nobody won the jackpot in this draw. Because of that, the Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $593 million, with a cash value of about $277.6 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The lottery said that nearly 550,000 tickets across the United States won smaller prizes on Monday. These prizes ranged from $4 to $250,000.

The jackpot was last won on Sept. 6, when players in Missouri and Texas shared the massive $1.787 billion grand prize.

How to play Powerball and what the odds look like

To win the jackpot in Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball tickets can be bought on the day of the draw, but sales times and rules differ by state.

A basic ticket costs $2, and players can add Power Play for $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time. You can watch the drawing live or stream it online.

Powerball is played in 45 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A fun ticket that turned into a happy win

Even though the California player didn’t hit the jackpot, winning $38,625 is still a great surprise, especially for a ticket bought just for fun. The California Lottery reminds players to always check their numbers, sign the back of their ticket, and play responsibly.

More players will now look forward to Wednesday’s draw as the jackpot continues to grow, hoping for their own lucky moment.