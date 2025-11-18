Pennsylvania Lottery announces $1 million winner from Berks County as the player collects their check

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​A Pennsylvania Lottery player from Berks County won $1 million. After visiting the Lottery office and claiming the prize, the winner received their check.

The ticket was purchased locally, and lottery officials confirm everything checks out and has been verified.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the news, but the winner's name has not been disclosed for privacy reasons. It's from one of those scratch-off games that give away big wins.

Wins of this magnitude aren't very common, and the news has generated quite a buzz in the area.

Where the ticket was sold and how the winner claimed the prize

The $1 million ticket was sold at a store in Berks County. The store will also get a small bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This bonus is a standard reward given to stores when they sell major winning tickets.

Once the player saw they had won, they followed the usual steps:

They signed the ticket.

They kept it safe.

They contacted the lottery office.

They scheduled a time to claim the prize.

Lottery staff checked the ticket, completed the paperwork, and then handed over the check. The process is simple, but it must be done carefully to make sure the right person gets the prize.

The lottery always reminds players to sign their tickets right away. This keeps the ticket protected in case it is lost.

About the scratch-off game and how winners receive their money

The $1 million prize came from a popular scratch-off game. Those games are very common because players get results instantaneously.

You scratch the card, and you see if you won right away — no waiting for a drawing.

For really big prizes, such as $1 million, winners sometimes have a choice on how they want the cash. Some games offer one big payment, while others offer payments over time.

Lottery officials did not say which option the Berks County winner chose. Scratch-off prizes must be claimed before the deadline, so players are reminded to check their tickets and not let them sit for too long.

What this win means for the community and what players should remember

A big win like this is always good for the area, he said. It's good for the store the ticket was sold at, too; they get a bonus, and it might bring in some new customers afterwards.

The Pennsylvania Lottery's money also goes toward important programs for the state's older adults, including transportation, meals, and property tax rebates.

For other players, the lottery shares a few simple reminders:

Always check your tickets.

Sign the back of your ticket Claim your prize before the deadline.

Even if one doesn't win some big jackpot, many games offer smaller prizes that people often forget to check.

This $1 million win from Berks County is proof that one can get lucky on any day. According to the lottery, there are still many prizes remaining for other games.