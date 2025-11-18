Texas Lottery announces fresh results — here are the winning numbers for Powerball, Lotto Texas, and others

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: In an aerial view, a billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1.7 billion on September 04, 2025 in Emeryville, California. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.7 billion after Monday's draw produced no winning numbers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

​The Texas Lottery has shared the newest winning numbers for Powerball, Lotto Texas, and other daily games. Many people across the state check these results to see if they matched any numbers and won a prize. Here is a simple look at the latest results.

The lottery updates its numbers after every draw. Whether you play the big jackpot games or the smaller ones, checking the results helps you know if you won and need to claim your prize.

Latest winning numbers for Powerball and Lotto Texas

The latest Powerball numbers were:

19 – 30 – 31 – 61 – 62, and the Powerball was 21.

The Power Play was 3X.

The newest Lotto Texas numbers were:

01 – 22 – 24 – 32 – 53 – 54

Lotto Texas is one of the most popular games in the state. Even if you did not match all six numbers, matching a few numbers may still give you a smaller win, so it is good to check your ticket.

Pick 3, Pick 4, All or Nothing, Cash Five, and Texas Two Step results

The Texas Lottery also posted the results for other games:

Pick 3

Morning: 7 – 9 – 9 (Fireball 9)

Day: 0 – 6 – 1 (Fireball 6)

Evening: 2 – 9 – 5 (Fireball 4)

Night: 5 – 6 – 2 (Fireball 9)

​

Pick 4

Morning: 0 – 9 – 2 – 6 (Fireball 3)

Day: 9 – 7 – 5 – 6 (Fireball 1)

Evening: 3 – 5 – 4 – 7 (Fireball 3)

Night: 4 – 8 – 1 – 4 (Fireball 4)

​

Pick 3 and Pick 4 are drawn several times a day. The Fireball option helps players make more number combinations, which can increase the chances of winning.

All or Nothing

Morning: 01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 17 – 19

Day: 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 23

Evening: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 19 – 20

Night: 02 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 10 – 14 – 16 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 24

​

In All or Nothing, players win by matching all numbers or none at all.

Cash Five

02 – 11 – 14 – 24 – 25

​

Texas Two Step

Numbers: 17 – 19 – 23 – 24

Bonus: 13

​

What to do if you think you won

If you think you may have a winning ticket, sign the back of it and keep it safe. This makes sure no one else can claim your prize.

Each game has its own deadline for claiming, so checking the results quickly is important.

You can see the results on the Texas Lottery website, the official app, or at any lottery store.

Even if you did not win this time, new draws happen every day. The jackpots for Powerball and Lotto Texas continue to grow when there is no winner, giving everyone another chance in the next draw.