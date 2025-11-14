Don’t throw away old lottery slips: Unclaimed Powerball prizes could still belong to you

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​If you have old lottery tickets lying around at home, in your bag, or inside your car, now is a good time to check them. Powerball officials report that many winning tickets from past draws have yet to be claimed. Some of these prizes are substantial, and players may not even realize they have won.

Every year, people lose out on thousands or even millions of dollars because they forget to check their tickets. Others check quickly for the jackpot and ignore the smaller prizes.

However, even a ticket that does not win the jackpot can still yield a monetary prize. This is why lottery officials are reminding everyone to look through their old slips.

Why do so many prizes go unclaimed

Unclaimed prizes happen for many simple reasons. Sometimes players buy a ticket and forget about it. Sometimes the ticket gets folded and left in a drawer or wallet for months.

In other cases, people think they did not win anything because they did not hit all six numbers.

However, Powerball has many smaller prizes that people often miss. Matching just a few numbers, or matching the Powerball alone, can give you a prize. Some prizes are $50, $100, or $500, while others can be $50,000 or even more.

Many players discard their tickets too soon because they are unaware of the smaller prizes available.

Each prize has a deadline

Every state has a time limit for claiming Powerball winnings. These time limits typically range from 180 days to one year. Once the deadline passes, the ticket expires. That means the winner can no longer claim the money.

Lottery officials say some of these unclaimed Powerball tickets are getting close to their deadlines now. That is why they are asking people to double-check old tickets. Even if the ticket is several months old, it may still be valid.

Where the unclaimed tickets are from

Different states have unclaimed Powerball prizes. Some of the unclaimed winnings come from states such as New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, and others. These tickets were sold in everyday places — gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores and supermarkets.

Players can check the winning numbers on their state lottery website. Old draw results are listed online, so you can easily compare the numbers on your ticket.

What should people do now?

If you find old tickets at home, do not throw them away. First, check the draw date and compare the numbers online. If you discover that your ticket is a winner, sign the back immediately. This helps prove the ticket belongs to you.

You can then take the ticket to a lottery retailer or a state lottery office to claim your prize. The earlier you do this, the better.

