What happened during Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut? Everything to know about the Cleveland Browns quarterback's home invasion

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders' suburban Cleveland home was invaded on Sunday. At the time, the football player was playing his NFL debut match against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.

A source who knew about the home invasion told The Associated Press about it on Monday. They wished to remain anonymous as the investigation is ongoing.

They also shared that it is unclear which items were stolen. The police have not arrested any suspects either.

Neither Shedeur Sanders nor his representative has released any statement regarding the home invasion.

In September, the New Orleans Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan's home was invaded. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow were also victims of home burglary last year.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders would speak with reporters on Wednesday about the upcoming match against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski stated that the quarterback would play the game if Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol.

While finally seeing the field last night in Cleveland’s 16-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Shadeur Sanders’ home was allegedly broken into. pic.twitter.com/nmcopurhWF — The Timeline Podcast (@TheTimelinePod1) November 17, 2025

Similar to Shedeur Sanders' home invasion, Cam Jordan's house was burglarized while he was playing a game

The New Orleans Saints were playing against the San Francisco 49ers on September 14, 2025. The football player's wife, Nikki Jordan, returned to their home in Metairie, Louisiana, and reported the robbery to the police.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto released a public statement on their official Facebook page on October 8.

He shared that one of the officers immediately responded to Nikki's call.

Joseph Lopinto noted that some stolen property was recovered. However, he did not specify which items were stolen.

Lopinto said that two invaders, Donald Robinson and Jadon Brown, were identified and arrested within 24 hours, while other suspects, Jahaun Suber and Devell Ortiz, were not found.

He also stated that the robbery was a copycat of other burglaries, which occurred while the players were away for a game.

Lopinto said that the officers did a "phenomenal" job catching two suspects in Conyers, Georgia. Joseph thanked the Conyers police department for their cooperation.

"Similarly to the NFL burglaries and other high-profile burglaries that we have had around the country, it looks like individuals are targeting players during the games, mainly away games... and targeting them during that particular scenario. Exactly what happened here," Joseph Lopinto said.

Cam Jordan commented on the robbery on X. He said that the day "sucked." However, he was glad that his family was safe.

In other news, Deion Sanders shared that he started crying when he heard that Shedeur Sanders was going to make his NFL debut.

In a new clip, Deion Sanders told a group of young football players that when his son called him and shared the news, he was thankful.

Shedeur Sanders said in a press conference after the game that while he was grateful, he was not satisfied with his performance.

He also stated that he was looking forward to Sunday's game and would love to have the opportunity to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stay tuned for more updates on Shedeur Sanders.