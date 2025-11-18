The Assassin Season 1: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Freddie Highmore and Keeley Hawes as Edward and Julie in The Assassin Season 1(Image via AMC Networks)

The Assassin Season 1 opens on a quiet Greek island and a not-so-quiet past. The action follows retired contract killer Julie Green and her estranged son Edward as a new lead about his father detonates a Europe-spanning conspiracy. The six-episode thriller, created by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, premiered in the UK on Prime Video and in Australia on Stan on July 25, 2025.

The U.S. premiere lands on AMC+ on Thursday, November 20, with a two-episode start and weekly drops through December 25. Viewers should expect crisp set pieces, dark humor and a mother-son push-and-pull that drives the plot as much as the espionage.

Release date & timings of The Assassin Season 1

AMC+ launches The Assassin Season 1 in the U.S. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with a two-episode premiere. AMC+ typically makes new episodes available around 3:01 a.m. ET 12:01 a.m. PT, and no alternate time has been announced for this title. Expect the first two episodes to appear on the service around that window, followed by weekly releases on Thursdays through December 25.

The Assassin Season 1: Where to watch and current plan prices?

United States: The Assassin Season 1 streams on AMC Plus, with plans available at $6.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience. The annual premium plan costs $95.88.

UK and Ireland: The Assassin Season 1 is included with Prime Video for Prime members at £8.99 per month. Amazon also offers an ad-free upgrade as a paid add-on in supported regions.

Australia: The Assassin Season 1 is available on Stan, with current monthly tiers at $12, $17 and $22.

India: If licensed locally via BBC Player on Prime Video Channels, the BBC Player bundle is 599 rupees per year. Availability varies, so viewers should confirm the title listing before publishing a watch box.

Recap so far, production details and what to expect from the U.S. premiere?

Premise and tone: The Assassin Season 1 begins with Julie’s quiet retirement in Greece, disrupted by Edward’s arrival and a job that is not what it seems. A yacht party, a contract trigger and a corporate thread pull them into a chase that mixes blunt action with dry wit while the family history comes into focus.

Production: The series is created by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures with partners including ZDF and Stan. Filming took place in Greece with locations in Porto Germeno, Salamis, and Athens. The season consists of six episodes, directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Daniel Nettheim, with additional writing by Hamish Wright and others.

What the U.S. two-episode premiere sets up: AMC Plus opens with a high-energy double, centering on the mother-son dynamic while pushing Cross Global Mining to the forefront and escalating the stakes that drive the weekly rollout through December. As per the What to Watch report dated July 24, 2025, Freddie Highmore, who plays the son Edward in the series, stated,

“It’s ultimately about a relationship between a mother and son which is powerful, emotional and as universal as anything can be.”

Keeley Hawes, who plays the mother assassin, Julie, said,

"Julie’s happy living on her own. She is not completely estranged with Edward, as there have been a few texts over the years, but suddenly he comes back into her life."

The Assassin Season 1 uses that bond as its engine, which is why the U.S. premiere plays both as a thriller hook and a character study that frames the rest of the run.

Stay tuned for more updates.