Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Netflix’s adventure animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4, is set to premiere on November 20, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Confirmed by Netflix, this fourth season will be the final adventure for the fans to witness the Camp Cretaceous Group. This animated series is a sequel to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 also takes place at the same time as the movie Jurassic World: Dominion.

According to reports by Collider, which took a brief look at the Jurassic franchise, explained how it all started with Spielberg’s Jurassic Park movies, and soon after, the Jurassic World movies took over the hype. The recently released film from the franchise is Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali. The co-creator, Scott Kreamer, has even explained how the upcoming Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 has connections to it.

He told ScreenRant at New York Comic Con 2025 that the show absolutely fits into the main Jurassic World timeline and said (via Superherohype),

“Our series runs kind of parallel, especially season 4, along with Dominion. So, Rebirth is still off in the future from Chaos Theory.”

So, season 4 is set during the Dominion movie storyline, but the new movie, Rebirth, takes place much later, in the future of the Jurassic timeline.

Release date of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4

Fans don’t have to wait much longer as the fourth season is just around the corner and will premiere on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The episodes will be available to stream on Netflix.

Fans will need to have an active subscription plan to watch the show, with its monthly plan (ad-included) priced $7.99/ month. The Standard plan costs $17.99/ month (ad-free) and the Premium plan costs $24.99, which offers ad-free and 4K Ultra HD streaming, as well as additional features.

Taking a look at the previous three seasons, the show has a 10-episode format. However, it is expected that the fourth season will have nine episodes, and all of which will be available to stream on the same day, excluding the weekly release schedule.

The first season was released in May 2024, with the second and third seasons released in October 2024 and April 2025, respectively.

What is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 all about?

In Season 4, the Nublar Six end up in Biosyn Valley, the same place seen in the Jurassic World: Dominion movie. They discover that a dangerous company called Biosyn is involved in dinosaur smuggling, illegal experiments and a bigger conspiracy than they imagined. The group must stick together, survive deadly dinosaurs, escape human enemies and finally expose the truth behind the people who have been hunting and using dinosaurs for profit.

Characters and voice actors are Ben (Sean Giambrone), Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) and Kenji (Darren Barnet).

Watch Jurassic World: Class Theory on Netflix on November 20, 2025.