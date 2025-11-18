BravoCon 2025: Andy Cohen took cheeky digs at stars during The Bravos Awards

Andy Cohen (Image Via Getty)

BravoCon 2025 may be over but some of its unforgettable moments continue to live on in the audience’s minds.

Andy Cohen playfully roasting the celebrities during the BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos awards was certainly one of them.

The yearly convention is organised by the American network Bravo, which is famous for its reality shows.

BravoCon is an annual convention for the fans which allows them to get close to these Bravo celebrities via meet and greets, panel discussions and a series of activities.

During this year's edition, Andy Cohen, the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, left the crowd in splits with hilarious digs at some of the Bravo stars including Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Angela Oakley, Lisa Hochstein and more.

Andy Cohen roasted several Bravolebrities during his opening act at BravoCon's The Bravos Awards 2025







The Bravos Awards honoured and celebrated Bravo celebrities in a spectacular award ceremony.

The event was hosted by Andy Cohen and his opening act targeted all the iconic Bravo stars in a hilarious fashion.

He started by stating that this weekend has been Las Vegas’s wettest weekend and then turned his focus to Below Deck Down Under’s Jason Chambers saying that it’s his “fault”.

The jibe made Chambers smile in embarrassment.

Andy continued by humorously bringing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and NBA legend Charles Oakley’s wife, Angela Oakley by stating:



“The most rewarding part about BravoCon is being completely and utterly surrounded by fans. Now I know how Angela Oakley feels.”



Andy’s roast continued when he mentioned the RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas being “Bravo’s most accident and injury prone individual.”

He then addressed RHOM star Lisa Hochstein referring to her being late which once also led to a feud with co-star Stephanie Shojaee on the show.

Cohen stated:



“I was about to congratulate Lisa for her punctuality tonight, but I’m told in my ear that she is just now showing up for BravoCon 2023.”



He then congratulated Tamra Judge and Kyle Richards for being the two longest-running cast members with 15 seasons under their belts.

Andy took a dig at Kyle Richards remarking that her sister Kathy Hilton cannot tell the difference between her and Judge.

After throwing shade at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne regarding Jesse Soloman, Andy turned his attention to Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

He then playfully talked about the rivalry between Summer House and Southern Charm.

Cohen remarked:



“The Summer House guys are killing the career game with Soft Bar, Lover Boy and Jesse’s music whereas the biggest accomplishment for my guys on Southern Charm is that Austin is tall.”



His jibe continued on Craig Conner when he said:



“Craig Conover is here, and ladies he is single. Look at that smile. You know what? He’s hot. He is a jet setter. He hosts a successful podcast. Oh, wait. Sorry. Those are all words to describe Paige (DeSorbo).”



The comment shocked the crowd as they cheered loudly for Andy as Craig made a heart sign.

Craig later talked about the shade in an interview with Decider published on November 16, 2025 stating that he was okay with the joke.

He stated as reported by Decider:



“Oh, it was fine. I thought it was a softball [joke]. Andy texted me last week and said, ‘How hard can I go on you at The Bravos?’ And I said, ‘Honestly, like, eight-and-a-half, nine out of 10.’ Whatever. I’m in a nice place.”



He further continued referring to Paige and his relationship:



“Obviously, Paige is a Bravo legend. The joke is, we were dating for three years. Everybody knew it. But I thought it was nice — as in, there’s a difference between being nice and mean. I was laughing.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.