Southern Charm star Shep Rose digs at Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s romance at BravoCon 2025

Southern Charm star Shep Rose (Image via Bravo)

Southern Charm is back with its new season, and the drama has begun even before the premiere, which is scheduled on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo TV.

The original star of the series, Shep Rose, threw some major shade at the BravoCon 2025 event, where he was seen in a casino bar ranting about the relationship between his Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo, who starred in its spinoff show Summer House.

The 45-year-old was seen in an exclusive video shared by Page Six on Monday, November 17, 2025, talking to a group of people at a bar in Mandalay Bay Resort, inside Las Vegas, shouting,

"It was a sham the whole time, huh? How many more followers did you get? 200?"

Shep Rose surprised everyone at BravoCon 2025 with a heated and unfiltered rant about Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, the Southern Charm star let loose after a tense taping of Watch What Happens Live in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 15, heading to a bar inside Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort, where he started venting to a small crowd.

In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, Rose can be heard shouting about Conover and DeSorbo’s relationship, calling it a sham.

In another video taken by a viewer, Rose continued his rant, raising his voice over the noise of the bar to highlight how deeply he disagreed with how DeSorbo and Conover’s breakup had played out.

He accused the former Summer House star of taking advantage of her and Conover’s fame, yelling,

"She and Craig made millions on reality TV’s back and then she broke up with him on her podcast! Do you understand how f–ked up that is? Talk about biting the hand that feeds you — or ignoring the hand that feeds you, basically."

His anger was so apparent that Southern Hospitality star Bradley Carter, who was standing beside him, leaned in and whispered something in his ear in an attempt to calm him down.

The video was circulated online, and after Queens of Bravo reposted the video of the BravoCon rant, Paige DeSorbo fired back in the comments with a sharp reply, as a direct hit at Shep’s claim that she and Craig “made millions” off their relationship on reality TV, writing:

"I can lend him some if he needs it?"

Eyewitnesses at the scene also told Page Six that Rose allegedly made derogatory remarks about DeSorbo and her former co-star, Amanda Batula, while continuing to release his frustrations.

However, another witness claimed the Southern Charm star did not say anything of that sort about Batula, and a source close to Rose later denied that he made any derogatory comments at all.

Still, the videos show that Rose was clearly angry as he raised his voice, speaking about the unfair way his friend Craig Conover had been treated, especially since the two men were once extremely close.

DeSorbo had announced her split from Conover in December 2024 on her Giggly Squad podcast after three years of dating, which was the main issue with Rose in the rant.

Meanwhile, DeSorbo herself later left Summer House in June after seven seasons, and the breakup only added to the ongoing tensions within this Bravo world.

Amanda Batula’s involvement was followed due to the tension between Craig and Kyle Cooke, Batula’s husband, based on their past feud over Cooke’s Loverboy brand and Conover’s investment in a competitor company's canned cocktail in 2024.