Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen’s cryptic message aimed at former co-star JT Thomas amidst feud

Southern Charm (Image via Bravo)

It seems like Southern Charm alum Venita Aspen has something interesting to say about former costar, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, ahead of the season 11 premiere. The television star was recently seen posting an Instagram story that read, “Gone from Bravo and forever forgotten.” Fans were quick to point out that the cryptic message might have been intended for Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

Viewers may recall that Venita’s storyline primarily centered on her friendship with JT, which seemed to be blossoming into something romantic. The last season was high on drama as JT was seen revealing to Venita that he has a girlfriend. However, fans were taken aback when, a few episodes later, Venita was seen entering JT’s room in the middle of the night during a cast trip to the Bahamas.

However, Venita is seemingly sharing cryptic posts as she shared something from a fan's account post that featured JT with angel wings and had a message that read,

“Rest in Peace, Kitty.”

Southern Charm alum Venita Aspen addresses ongoing drama with JT Thomas

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen broke the silence about ongoing rumours regarding JT Thomas. In an episode of the Southern Charm show in March, Venita clarified that she did not want to look like a homewrecker on the show.

“I’m on a walk and I call JT and I say, ‘Hey, listen, I want you to come with me to this event as my date.’ He goes, ‘You know, I don’t think my girlfriend’s gonna like that.’ I literally throw my phone on my porch and slam my door.”

In an episode from Season 10, the alleged duo even went shopping, and Venita reportedly spent $5,000 on JT. Aspen claimed,

"Imagine having a girlfriend and then having your best friend spend $5,000 on you at Dumas"

He later clarified the situation, stating that he had accidentally left his credit card in her car. JT further stated that he was "hobbling with a cane a few days after a major ATV crash, and PayPal’d her back in full after she insisted/we not hobble back to the car to get the card and hobble back."

Southern Charm’s JT claims to resign in the middle of season 10 amidst drama.

In a shocking turn of events, Jarrett “JT” Thomas has announced that he is leaving the show midway through filming season 10. In a statement, he said,

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm. Yesterday, I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews before [the season] airs 12/5.”

The television star further stated that he will leave it at that for now while he works on the next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what he calls “an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

Watch all the episodes of Southern Charm season 11 premiering exclusively on Bravo Wednesday, November 19, at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the episodes the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.