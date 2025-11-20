"I don't like her": Southern Charm star Craig shares his honest feelings about Venita

Craig Conover from Southern Charm (Image via Getty)

Southern Charm season 11 premiered on November 19, 2025, featuring the intense fallout between Craig Conover and Venita Aspen.

The two stars stood at odds with one another, refusing even to interact, while attending Madison’s baby shower.

In one segment of the series, Craig expressed his honest feelings about Venita, saying:



“I don’t like her, like, I don’t f**k with her.”



In a separate confessional, the Southern Charm star added that his dispute with Venita stemmed from all the comments she made about his breakup with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

According to him, Venita said that he was “enjoying” his breakup, “reveling in all the attention” he was getting from it, and prolonging it because he did not want it to end.

Consequently, Craig declared that anyone who made such comments could never be his friend. However, Venita was equally uninterested in interacting with Craig.

Paige announced her breakup from Craig in December 2024 on an episode of her Giggly Squad podcast.

She noted that the two of them would maintain cordial relations, clarifying that their breakup was not a result of a “bad thing.” She added that they were “really mature” about what they wanted from their relationship and if they were getting that.

After much thought, they decided it was best if they stepped away from each other.

Inside Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Venita Aspen’s fallout







The dispute between Venita and Craig unfolded mostly off-camera and in between seasons. The main cause of their disagreement stemmed from Venita’s support of Paige after she parted ways with Craig.

While Venita sided with the female cast member, she also criticized Craig for the role he played in the breakup’s aftermath.

It was during a March 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Craig stated that he and Venita were “not friends.”

In the latest episode of Southern Charm, he discussed with Madison some of the comments Venita previously made, saying:



“She was like, ‘I think he’s just enjoying the attention… ‘I was like, I couldn’t f**king eat or sleep for a month.”



It was a direct reference to a comment Venita made about his and Paige’s split during a February 25 episode of The Viall Files podcast. In the interview, she accused him of “milking” his separation from the Summer House star.



“Craig and I are not that close … He’s not confiding in me. Paige is just trying to let the situation die … We understand Craig’s heart is broken, but it almost seems like you’re dragging this out longer than it needs to be. Just let it be as clean of a breakup as it can be,” she expressed.



After that interview, Craig fired back at her during his WWHL interview, saying he did not want to be associated with Venita.

He clarified that his displeasure with her had nothing to do with her “being on Paige’s side.” However, it had more to do with her opinions of him. That said, he announced that she was no longer entitled to his friendship.

Later, while speaking with Deadline, Venita reacted to Craig’s declaration, expressing disappointment in the way he handled the situation.

She added that if Craig had asked her not to comment on his relationship or breakup, she would not have, noting that “it doesn’t take much” to do that.

The wedge between the two continued to widen, which viewers saw in the premiere of season 11 of Southern Charm.

While Craig confessed that he disliked her, Venita called him “scary” and criticized him for how he reacted to her comments.

Stay tuned for more updates.