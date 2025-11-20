How rich is Southern Charm fame Shep Rose? Net worth and more explored

Southern Charm star Shep Rose (Image via Bravo)

Southern Charm has been renewed for season 11, which premiered on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, on Bravo. The series features the returning lead cast member, Shep Rose, an actor, television personality, investor and businessman with a net worth of approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rose recently found himself in controversy due to a viral video posted by Page Six on November 17, 2025, in which he was seen ranting about his Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover's split from Paige DeSorbo.

Renowned for featuring on Bravo's Southern Charm, which follows the personal and professional lives of affluent residents of Charleston, South Carolina, Shep Rose also hosted his own spinoff dating show called RelationShep.

Shep Rose's Southern Charm salary, business ventures and other details explored

Shep Rose is recognized as the original cast member and one of the standout personalities on Bravo’s Southern Charm, and over the years, he has established a comfortable financial life for himself.

His net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, with his career spanning diverse fields such as reality television, business ventures, real estate and various side projects.

However, one of the biggest contributors to his wealth is his role on Southern Charm, where he earns about $25,000 per episode. Rose also starred in and hosted RelationShep, a Bravo spinoff that followed his search for love across the country.

Apart from reality TV, Shep has owned and invested in several Charleston restaurants and bars, including the Palace Hotel, The Commodore and The Alley.

His ventures also expanded into fashion with his coastal-inspired apparel brand Shep Gear, which he launched with friends Jason Benjamin and Claude Pope.

Rose even worked in real estate, including a stint selling properties in Dubai, before the 2008 recession forced him out of the market earlier in his career.

Over time, he has tried his hand at many creative and business ventures, from co-starring in the web series Shepic Fail to becoming a podcaster, launching Enough About Me with Shep Rose on June 1, 2019, which ran until October 9, 2019.

He has also written a personal book titled Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, published by Simon & Schuster on March 16, 2021.

Shep Rose started a blog, Charleston GRIT, and even got his hands on stand-up comedy on April 23, 2018.

Real estate was consistent in his life. He lived in a 1,750-square-foot Charleston home that he purchased in 2014. The property, which included three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, sold quickly in early 2021 for $585,000, spending only about two weeks on the market.

He also owns a beach house in South Carolina and currently lives in Isle of Palms. Beyond these holdings, Rose maintains that he has invested in various local businesses over the years.

Born on September 27, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina when he was two, the 46-year-old Rose grew up in an influential family with deep Southern roots.

His father, William Shepard “Rip” Rose Jr., worked as a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice, and his mother, Frances, raised their three children: Katherine, Shep and Whitaker. Both of his siblings later became attorneys.

He rose to television fame in 2014 with the premiere of Southern Charm, where he quickly became known for his laid-back personality, bachelor lifestyle and humorous commentary.

In 2018, Rose even landed a small acting role as Paramedic #2 in the action-thriller Reprisal, starring Bruce Willis and Olivia Culpo.

In terms of his personal life, Shep has been linked to several women, including Danni Baird, Chelsea Meissner, Bella Clark and Kathryn Dennis.

His most serious public relationship was with his Southern Charm co-star Taylor Ann Green, which lasted from March 2020 until mid-2022.

Stay tuned for more updates.