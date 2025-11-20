Is Solomon Ray a real person? Controversy surrounding Gospel artist explored as music hits number 1 on iTunes

Solomon Ray (Instagram/@solomonraysoul)

Gospel artist Solomon Ray has been surrounded by controversy after his music hit number 1 on the iTunes Christian Music chart. His album is also the number 1 Christian album on iTunes. His songs were at number 1 and 5 on the Billboard Gospel Digital Sales chart as well.

Solomon Ray is not a real person. He is an AI artist created by Mississippi-based artist Christopher Jermaine Townsend, who makes music under the moniker Topher.

According to Yahoo News's November 19, 2025, report, Christopher Jermaine Townsend is a conservative rapper who made headlines in 2024 for suing the US government for trying to ban TikTok.

Fellow Gospel artist Forrest Frank called out Solomon Ray on Instagram on November 19. He uploaded a video, saying that AI artists don't have a spirit, and it was "weird" how listeners were opening up their spirits to such music.

"At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it. So I think that's really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit... Are we rejecting this, or are we championing this? I personally will not be listening to this. I already don't listen to secular music, and I'm sure not going to listen to AI Christian music," the musician said.

The majority of netizens supported the singer, saying that AI should not be creating music in the first place.

However, some internet users claimed that if AI Christian music does not portray anything against God, then it is fine to consume.

The heated discussion reached Solomon Ray's Instagram page. The comment section of his posts is currently flooded with netizens calling out the fake artist.

The man behind Solomon Ray responded to Forrest Frank's video

Christopher uploaded a video on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday. He stated that nothing is "moral or immoral" at this point, and no one is pulling up the scripture to ban AI-generated music.

The singer noted that Solomon Ray is inspired by Christian faith, and while his music might not be performed by a Christian man, it does not matter.

"It's really more of a preference. You cannot tell somebody's feelings and impact from music if it’s authentic or fake/fraudulent. Who am I to say what God will or won’t use to get the message His people need to them? ... This is an extension of my creativity. So, therefore, to me it's art," Topher said.

Townsend also pointed out that Forrest Frank did not mention other AI artists or genuine singers on the charts.

He accused the singer of "gatekeeping" instead of uplifting other real artists.

Fellow Gospel artist and American Idol participant Colton Dixon commented under Forrest Frank's video. He shared that he was conflicted with the use of AI, saying that it could shorten a "tedious" process.

However, it could be used as a "crutch" by artists who don't take "inspiration and direction" from the Holy Spirit.

Stay tuned for more updates on AI artists like Solomon Ray.