Iowa Lottery shares new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions and more in the latest November 19 drawing

These are the latest winning numbers for tonight's draw, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, released by the Iowa Lottery. Many people in Iowa enjoy playing these games, as even small wins are exciting in their own way.

Some players actually hope for big jackpots, whereas others just like trying their luck for fun.

Iowa has witnessed large wins in the past, including a huge $343 million Powerball prize in 2018, so players always look forward to checking the results. If you bought a ticket for any of the games, here are the latest winning numbers in a simple, easy way.

Winning numbers for Powerball, Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky for Life and more

The winning Powerball numbers for Nov. 19 were: 10-31-49-51-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2.

In Pick 3, the numbers selected were: Noón: 4-7-6, Evening: 8-7-6. For Pick 4, the winning numbers were: Noontime: 7-8-1-5, Evening: 1-4-7-7.

The Lucky for Life winning numbers were: 02-04-12-34-38, Lucky Ball 16.

The Lotto America numbers were 12-31-39-40-42, Star Ball 08, ASB 02.

For Powerball Double Play, the numbers were: 17-19-47-53-61, Powerball 08.

Players can check their tickets to see if they match any of these numbers.

Even if you do not win the big prize, some games have smaller prizes, so it is always worth checking carefully.

When each Iowa Lottery game holds its drawings

Here are the drawing times for the games, so players know when results come out:

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT

Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. CT

Lotto America: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 9:15 p.m. CT

Lucky for Life: Daily at 9:38 p.m. CT

Pick 3 Day: Daily at 12:20 p.m. CT

Pick 3 Evening: Every day at 10:00 p.m. CT

Pick 4 Day: Daily at 12:20 p.m. CT

Pick 4 Evening: Daily at 10:00 p.m. CT

These times allow players to purchase tickets before the deadline and check the results after the draw. Where to buy tickets in Iowa, and online options. In Iowa, lottery tickets are sold at gas stations, grocery stores and convenience stores.

A few airports also offer them. For players who prefer the convenience of their phone or computer, tickets can be purchased online through the Jackpocket app. Jackpocket allows you to choose your numbers, order your ticket, view it on your phone, and receive your winnings if you win.

The Iowa Lottery continues to bring fun and surprises for many players from all over the state. With each drawing, there is always a chance that you are going to be the next big winner.