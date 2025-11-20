West Virginia Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America and more

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: A woman prepares a slip for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at least $654 million and combined with a high Powerball jackpot the total winnings could top $1 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​The West Virginia Lottery has shared the newest winning numbers. Players across the state are checking their tickets to see if they won anything. West Virginia offers a variety of lottery games, providing people with new opportunities to try their luck.

If you want to play, you can choose big national games like Powerball and Mega Millions. These games are played in most states. West Virginia also has its own games, like Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Cash 25.

Big wins happen around the country. A player in California won $1.27 billion in Mega Millions in December 2024. If you ever win a jackpot, experts say to sign your ticket and get help from a financial adviser before making big decisions.

Here are the results from Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Powerball, Lotto America, Daily 3 and Daily 4 numbers for Nov. 19

Powerball numbers:

10, 31, 49, 51, 68

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

Powerball drawings happen three times a week. You can win smaller prizes even if you don’t get all the numbers right.

Lotto America numbers:

12, 31, 39, 40, 42

Star Ball: 08

ASB: 02

Lotto America gives good prizes and has better odds than Powerball.

Daily 3 numbers:

0, 0, 4

Daily 4 numbers:

7, 5, 4, 4

Daily 3 and Daily 4 happen Monday through Saturday. These games have smaller prizes but are easier to win.

Drawing times for West Virginia Lottery games

Here is when each game is drawn:

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET

Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET Lotto America: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Daily 3 & Daily 4: Monday–Saturday at 6:59 p.m. ET

Monday–Saturday at 6:59 p.m. ET Cash 25: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 6:59 p.m. ET

​

Where to buy lottery tickets

You can buy lottery tickets at:

gas stations

convenience stores

grocery stores

some airports

​

You can also order tickets online using Jackpocket if you live in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C. or West Virginia.

With Jackpocket, you can choose numbers, buy tickets, see your tickets and collect winnings all from your phone or computer.