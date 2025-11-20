West Virginia Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America and more

The West Virginia Lottery has shared the newest winning numbers. Players across the state are checking their tickets to see if they won anything. West Virginia offers a variety of lottery games, providing people with new opportunities to try their luck.
If you want to play, you can choose big national games like Powerball and Mega Millions. These games are played in most states. West Virginia also has its own games, like Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Cash 25.
Big wins happen around the country. A player in California won $1.27 billion in Mega Millions in December 2024. If you ever win a jackpot, experts say to sign your ticket and get help from a financial adviser before making big decisions.
Here are the results from Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
Powerball numbers:
10, 31, 49, 51, 68
Powerball: 19
Power Play: 2
Powerball drawings happen three times a week. You can win smaller prizes even if you don’t get all the numbers right.
Lotto America numbers:
12, 31, 39, 40, 42
Star Ball: 08
ASB: 02
Lotto America gives good prizes and has better odds than Powerball.
Daily 3 numbers:
0, 0, 4
Daily 4 numbers:
7, 5, 4, 4
Daily 3 and Daily 4 happen Monday through Saturday. These games have smaller prizes but are easier to win.
Here is when each game is drawn:
You can buy lottery tickets at:
You can also order tickets online using Jackpocket if you live in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C. or West Virginia.
With Jackpocket, you can choose numbers, buy tickets, see your tickets and collect winnings all from your phone or computer.
