West Virginia player wins $1 million after lucky Powerball ticket is sold in Hardy County

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Misty Valley Grocery on West Virginia Route 259 in Mathias, a small community along the Lost River in Hardy County. The ticket matched all five white numbers, but not the Powerball. As a result, it won the second-tier $1 million prize. The Power Play option was not added to the ticket.

The West Virginia Lottery shared the news and confirmed the win. The winner has not yet come forward.

How the winning ticket matched the numbers

The winning ticket matched these numbers from Monday night’s draw: 7, 33, 50, 57, 66 and the Powerball was 23.

Matching five numbers without the Powerball wins $1 million. If the player had also chosen the Power Play option, the prize could have been higher. However, even without Power Play, $1 million is a substantial reward.

The West Virginia Lottery is requesting that the ticket holder sign the back of the ticket immediately. After signing it, the winner should call the lottery office at 304-558-0500 to learn how to claim the prize.

What the Lottery said about the big win

Acting Director David Bradley said the state has seen a lot of excitement from lottery games this year. He mentioned the record-breaking Powerball jackpot earlier in the year, the Mega Millions jackpot that almost reached a billion dollars, and several million-dollar winners across West Virginia.

He also reminded everyone to play responsibly, even during big jackpot runs.

Powerball jackpot continues climbing as players check their tickets

Players are encouraged to check their tickets because Powerball has nine prize levels, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The current Powerball jackpot is now $593 million, and it continues to grow since no one has won the top prize. The next drawing is on Wednesday, and tickets must be bought before 9:59 p.m. that same night.

Powerball ticket cost:

$2 for a basic ticket

$3 if you add the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes

Even if someone doesn’t win a big prize, smaller prizes are awarded in every draw.

A lucky moment for Hardy County and a reminder for players

This $1 million win is a proud moment for Hardy County and the whole state. Misty Valley Grocery now joins the list of stores that have sold big winning tickets.

Anyone who bought their ticket in Mathias or nearby areas is encouraged to double-check their numbers. Big prizes can sometimes go unclaimed simply because a winning ticket gets overlooked.

For the lucky winner who bought the ticket, this could be a life-changing moment. They simply need to come forward and initiate the claims process.