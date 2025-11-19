How many episodes are there in Pluribus? Episode count and more

A scene from Pluribus (Image via Apple Tv+)

Pluribus, the Apple TV science-fiction series from Vince Gilligan, debuted on November 7, 2025. The story opens with astronomers at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex detecting an unusual deep-space transmission. They determine the signal contains an RNA sequence, which scientists then convert into DNA using reverse transcriptase before injecting it into mice for experimentation. An accident results in the new DNA being transmitted into a human host, causing a worldwide pandemic of hive-minded niceness..

The first season of Pluribus consists of nine episodes and has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been certified 99% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 80%.

Pluribus was primarily filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the production built a full-scale, custom-made cul-de-sac on the city’s West Mesa, framed by the Sandia Mountains. In addition to New Mexico, the show shot scenes in Las Vegas (Nevada), Helena (Montana), as well as across northern Spain and the Canary Islands, giving the series a broad, globe-spanning visual scope.

Complete release schedule of Pluribus

Pluribus premiered on Apple TV with its first two episodes on November 7, 2025, and then releases one new episode every Friday until its nine-episode first season concludes on December 26, 2025. The complete list of release dates of all episodes is presented in the following table.

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 We Is Us November 7, 2025 2 Pirate Lady November 7, 2025 3 Grenade November 14, 2025 4 Please, Carol November 21, 2025 5 TBD November 28, 2025 6 TBD December 5, 2025 7 TBD December 12, 2025 8 TBD December 19, 2025 9 TBD December 26, 2025

Exploring the plot of Pluribus

He'll pick up soon, Carol. We hope.



Pluribus follows Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a writer who discovers she is one of the rare individuals unaffected by a mysterious phenomenon consuming the human population, caused by what is referred to as the happiness virus. In this unsettling reality, nearly everyone else has merged into a single telepathically linked community, a blissful collective that absorbs anyone who remains separate.

As this shared consciousness expands, Carol is forced to cope with profound loneliness while trying to uncover the reason behind her immunity. Her journey compels her to confront the darker implications of a world without disagreement or individuality.

The story delves into haunting themes of personal identity, autonomy and the cost of achieving perfect harmony, leaving viewers to question whether such a conflict-free existence is truly ideal or quietly dangerous.

Where to watch Pluribus

Pluribus is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV.

Apple TV offers a single ad-free subscription plan priced at $12.99/month, following a 7-day free trial. There’s also an annual subscription option at $99, which gives you a discount over paying monthly. Subscribers can share an Apple TV account with up to six people using Family Sharing. Additionally, the service is available in a bundle via Apple One, where the Individual plan (including Apple TV+, Music, Arcade, iCloud) starts at $19.95/month.

