The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 Episode 10 recap: Bronwyn's marriage crisis and Britani's emotional blowup with Jared

Bronwyn’s unraveling marriage and Britani’s emotional confrontation with Jared drove the central conflicts in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 Episode 10.

The episode followed the fallout from the cast’s trip, the resurfacing of private issues, and multiple confrontations that put pressure on already fragile relationships.

From Bronwyn removing her wedding ring after kicking Todd out to Britani breaking down after being called “unstable,” the hour returned again and again to fractures the women could no longer ignore.

Episode 10 opened with the group still processing Meredith’s alleged outburst on the plane ride home.

While the women rallied around Britani, Jared kept his distance, leaving her uncertain about the state of their relationship.

Britani, who said she had one of the “most traumatic experiences” of her life during the trip, struggled to understand why Jared appeared irritated rather than supportive.

Whitney attempted to bring some levity back into the group by hosting a surprise potluck to lift Britani’s spirits.

Angie prepared wigs with intentionally “high body count hair” as a joke, and the women formed what they called the “Britani Tribute Band.”

When Britani arrived, she was shocked and emotional, grateful to be celebrated for once.

Bronwyn tried to make amends by setting up a teddy-bear station as an apology for throwing Britani’s stuffed animal, Uni, overboard.

Mary chose not to participate in the potluck, still upset that Britani had once called her “the least Christ-like person” she had ever met. Her absence added tension to the group dynamic.

Bronwyn explained that, according to Meredith, the plane confrontation had been a “calm conversation” that Britani overheard—an explanation the rest of the cast strongly disputed.

Heather said Lisa was “rewriting history” and insisted she would not support them until they took accountability.

Whitney noticed that Bronwyn was not wearing her wedding ring.

Bronwyn revealed she had kicked Todd out of their home for a few days after seeing a tweet showing him scrolling through photos of another woman mid-flight.

She said Todd tried to gaslight her and admitted she felt embarrassed by the secrecy around the situation.

She explained their marriage had “no arrangement of any kind” at the moment, though she would discuss one “if it meant evolving with him.”

Meanwhile, Mary reopened her family’s church after a two-year renovation period.

She toured the building with Robert Jr., who spoke about attending AA meetings and shared that his friends from treatment “have already relapsed.”

Mary discussed the strength she found through prayer and expressed hope that inviting the women into the church might help rebuild the damaged relationships.

Lisa and John’s marital tension continued over a meal where Lisa admitted she felt irritated by him.

John wondered whether Lisa was used to controlling the conversation, while Lisa told him she felt “invisible.”

John responded by saying Lisa “doesn’t listen” and scoffed when she called herself “a great listener.”

He described their marriage as having a “communication breakdown” and said their shared business consumed most of their conversations.

A major turning point in the episode came when Britani met with Jared, despite their agreement to avoid each other for 30 days.

They embraced for an uncomfortably long time before Jared confronted her about what he heard was “flirting the whole yacht trip.”

Britani reminded him they were “on a break” and said she was hurt that he approached her with criticism instead of compassion.

Jared claimed Britani “runs every five seconds” and said he needed someone “stable.”

When Britani walked away crying, saying she was tired of the mind games, Jared refused to follow.

When he eventually approached, he called her question, “What are we doing?” unfair and told her she needed to be “stable for more than five minutes” if they were going to date.

Bronwyn later faced Todd again after he returned home. She confronted him about her insecurities and the pain resurfaced from online comments.

Todd admitted he was wrong and said he wanted to move forward.

However, tensions escalated when Bronwyn revealed she had discussed their sex life with Whitney.

Todd became furious and asked why she would share intimate details with what he considered untrustworthy friends.

Bronwyn said she felt she “can’t even confide in her friends,” while Todd tried to brush the issue aside.

At the church, Mary delivered an emotional sermon using her gold microphone and jeweled Bible.

She spoke about loss and faith, telling the women that God would give “whatever each woman needs during this season in life.”

Meredith arrived wearing a medical boot due to a sprained toe and reminded the group that she had supported Mary for years.

The service appeared to ease some of Bronwyn’s anxieties, and the emotional atmosphere had a profound impact on much of the group.

As the episode ended, Mary hoped the women found “peace and hope” from the service, though many of the issues in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City remained far from resolved.

