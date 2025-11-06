The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Lisa Barlow makes candid comments about Captain Jason

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Below Deck (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alums had a fun crossover with Below Deck Down Under. Lisa Barlow recently admitted that she was impressed by Captain Jason’s work ethic. Below Deck Down Under season 4 marks the first-ever crossover between RHOSLC and Below Deck Down Under as the cast is headed to Greece.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Barlow explained how she did not expect Jason to work so hard, but contrary to what she thought, the Below Deck alum was busy breaking a sweat. She said:

“He works really hard. He does a really good job.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Lisa Barlow gets candid about the crossover

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Lisa Barlow had an honest response as she praised Captain Jason Chambers:

“It was a big boat. Captain Jason works extremely hard, I think he just ran and ran and ran.”

Andy Cohen was quick to ask Lisa Barlow,

“Does Lisa love Captain Jason?”

Lisa seemingly gushed, saying that she loved Captain Jason, but soon clarified, saying,

“I was not in love with Captain Jason.”

Andy Cohen later asked if Barlow has a “favorite” fellow Bravolebrity on the Down Under crew, and Lisa replied, saying,

“I had multiple. Multiple. And they were so fun.”

The RHOSLC star admitted to loving the crossover event; however, she also added that she is nervous to see the footage from the Below Deck perspective. Captain Jason Chambers has also shared his perspective on the crossover. Chambers told US Weekly,

“They’re so lovely, all of them. We were so grateful. [The crew felt] blessed that they had that time with them. They’re really beautiful people. However, we know what they like when they’re together. You’ll see that. I’ve tried everything to try and break the ice. I brought some yoga and some Zen into it to try and stop it. But I don’t think there’s anything we could have done to calm it down.”

Meredith Marks gives an honest remark about the Below Deck crossover

Meredith Marks recently revealed that while she had a blast on Below Deck Down Under, she pointed out that there was one part of the crossover they were not thrilled about at the time. During an interview with DIRECTV’s Plot Twist featuring the Bravo party, Marks said that she is not used to having cameras in her room at all times.

“It was fun. It was a little bit different for us because it was different from what we are used to. It is a very different animal. I can’t say I love that part of it,” she added. “But it was a fabulous trip and the whole crossover thing was cool to do.”

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast exclusively on Bravo Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.