Anaconda (2025) soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

A new version of the original and iconic ‘90s movie Anaconda, titled Anaconda (2025), was released in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. The recent action-comedy-horror film stands as the sixth instalment in the Anaconda film franchise, with Paul Rudd and Jack Black as the leads.

It is a meta reboot to the original 1997 film, where a group of childhood friends decide to make their own remake of the classic Anaconda movie. Upon being ‘’unsatisfied’’ with their lives, Paul Rudd’s Ronald "Griff" Griffen Jr., and Jack Black’s Doug McCallister plan to travel deep into the Amazon rainforest to film it. But their fun adventure quickly turns dangerous when a giant anaconda appears, turning their project into a real fight for survival.

The official logline of Anaconda 2025 reads,

“A group of friends facing mid-life crises head to the rainforest with the intention of remaking their favorite movie from their youth, only to find themselves in a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.”

Speaking of the film’s music score, it was created by American composer David Fleming, who has also composed music for Superman (2025), Mr and Mrs Smith, Damsel, Blue Planet II and more. He recently won the ASCAP Screen Music Award for Television Score of the Year for his work in The Last of Us, alongside Gustavo Santaolalla.

David Fleming mainly composed and arranged the instrumental background music that plays during the movie’s scenes. Besides the score, the film also features licensed songs.

Here’s a full guide to all the songs and music featured in Anaconda 2025

''I Don't Want To Wait" by Paula Cole

''Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" (John's Version) by John Fogerty

"Someday" by RIVER

Written by Christian Vorlander and Aljoscha Christenhuss

"Navegar" by João Selva

Written by João Selva and Bruno Hovart

"Gente Aberta" by Erasmo Carlos

Written by Roberto Carlos Braga and Erasmo Esteves

"End Of The Road" by Boyz II Men

Written by Kenneth Edmonds, Antonio Reid and Daryl Simmons

"Natureza" by João Selva

Written by Jonathan Ludovico Da Silva and Bruno Hovart

"Back In Black" by AC/DC

Written by Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young and Angus Young

"Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe

Written by Nicki Sixx

''Baby Got Back'' by Sir Mix-A-Lot

''The Ballroom Blitz'' by Sweet

"Keepin' Myself Edge"

Written and Performed by Joe Mitchell

"Raiz do Tempo" by NILO D

Written by Kim Byerrum

‘’Anaconda Main Title’’

Written by Randy Edelman

The Anaconda Adventure (4:45)

Doug’s Pitch – David Fleming & Jack Black (1:01)

The Quatch VHS (1:38)

Welcome to Brazil (1:09)

Double Headbutt (1:29)

B+ Life (1:24)

Very Snakey (2:13)

Aboard the Bendedita (2:32)

EPK (2:50)

Wrap on Heitor (1:34)

Snakeity Snake

Ana in the Amazon (3:02)

Shh! (2:07)

Snakebites & Dirtbikes (1:43)

The Eights (1:50)

Up the River (1:31)

Pee Shy (1:25)

The Birds Don’t Sing They Screech in Pain (1:38)

The Harmony of Nature (0:51)

Snake n’ Bacon (1:52)

Big Hollywood Ending (0:53)

Not on My Watch, Mister (1:56)

The Anaconda Adventure (Reprise)

Meet the cast of Anaconda 2025

An adventurous outing to shoot a remake turns into one-on-one interaction with a giant Anaconda, where the naive filmmakers, Doug (a wedding videographer) and Griff (an unnoticed background actor), must stop thinking like filmmakers and start fighting for their lives. The movie blends comedy, adventure, and survival as the characters struggle to escape the jungle alive.

Other ensembles who join the risk-worthy adventure are Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent, who never steps back from panicking ‘under pressure,’ and Thandiwe Newton as Claire Simons, who brings a more practical and grounded approach to survival. Daniela Melchior plays Ana Almeida, helping the group understand the jungle and Selton Mello as Santiago Braga (a local figure connected to the region). Ice Cube from the 1997 film stars in the recent reboot as himself, with Jennifer Lopez having an ‘uncredited cameo’ appearance.