King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Ken welcomes the Antetokounmpo brothers at the National Sports Collectors Convention

Carlo Civitella, Ken Goldin, David Amerman and Ryan Krupa (Image via Getty)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch episode 6 saw Ken Goldin talking about all the rare collectibles he has consigned in this season.

Some of these pieces include Logan Paul’s rare Pikachu and the holy grail of cards, a Honus Wagner card.

In the last episode of season 3, Ken Goldin takes Goldin Auction to the National Convention.

Dave explains more about the convention and says:



“The National Sports Collectors Convention. It happens once a year, and honestly it’s not even national anymore. It is international. It’s basically our Super Bowl of collectibles.”



Ken welcomes the Antetokounmpo brothers to the National Convention of Sports Collectors Convention during the episode.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Ken talks to Thanasis Antetokounmpo about the convention







Ken calls 2021 NBA champion Thanasis Antetokounmpo and talks about hosting a panel at the National Sports Collectors Convention.

He also introduces the Antetokounmpo family to the audience.

Ken states:



“There are five Antetokounmpo brothers. Four of them play professional basketball. The most well-known as Giannis, NBA champion, two-time, Most Valueable Player and probably the best player in the NBA today. Thanasis is the oldest also a current NBA player. You’ve got Kostas, who was the first to win an NBA championship with the Lakers back in 2020. And you have got Alex, who is the youngest, who also plays professional basketball in Greece.”



Ken talks to Thanasis about how Giannis must come to the convention, as he is going to “bring some special cards.”

He believes if the brothers could come to the convention and host the panel, it would be “massive and significant” for Goldin.

Thanasis agrees to come along with his brothers.

Viewers get a glimpse of the National Convention in Chicago.

Ken proudly talks about his company and says:



“Everybody knows who Goldin is at The National. I’m now number one in this industry. I’m known for being the biggest…Everybody knows who the king is at The National."



But Ken starts getting nervous after there is no trace of the Antetokounmpo brothers at the convention.

He had to start the eBay Live and wondered if there was any “miscommunication” regarding the schedule.

Ken also remarks:



“There’s literally thousands of fans here. All eyes are on Goldin.”



And to his relief, the brothers came at the moment and joined the convention.

The auction starts, and the conversation flows on the panel about the things on the auction.

Goldin remarks:



“The great thing about the Thanasis, Giannis, as well as the rest of the family, is they are collectors.”



The live auction turned out to be a great success, and Ken couldn’t help but rejoice in the fact that he “killed” it.

His team, on the other hand, worked hard on getting consignments for the Goldin Auctions.

One such collectible was the childhood jersey of Lionel Messi.

Ken admits in the confessional interview, saying:



“All these relationships with the celebrities and with the biggest atheles in the world can really help me on my path to make Goldin a billion-dollar company.”



Giannis also signs the actual backboard from the NBA championship that was used in the finals.

Ken shared his intention behind getting the autograph and says:



“Getting the Antetokounmpo family to show up in our booth, sign the backboard as well as hang out with us. That is a Ken Goldin move.”



