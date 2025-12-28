Ken and team discover a rare Babe Ruth signed baseball on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

David Amerman and Ken Goldin (Image via Getty)

Episode 4 of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch saw Ken and his team flying to Japan.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Ken talking to Adam Ireland, who is VP & General Manager of eBay.

“I was actually just talking with our Japan team last night, Ken. And they were talking me through a number of opportunities in that market. Have you ever had the chance to get out there?”



Ken gets excited about the opportunity and discusses it with his team.

“Goldin is going to Japan.”



The episode started with Ken announcing on social media, saying:



“Big News, everyone! For the first time in my life, I am headed to Japan. I’m gonna head out and see my good friend at Blez Asia. We want to meet you. We want you to consign directly with us. Come say hi. Bring us your consignments.”



Ken and his team get to work straightaway after landing in Tokyo.

“I want Goldin to do as much business as possible in Japan. We gotta bring in big numbers.”



Dave shares his apprehensions:



“We wanna get a lot of consignments, and we need to make relationships. And the last time we had a large goal like this was Comic Con. And it did not go well.”



Further in the episode, Ryan Krupa talks about a musician who reached out to him with a rare collectible.

“One of the really interesting DMs I received here in Japan was a musician who actually told me he has a hundred-plus-year-old sports item.”



He further continued:



“When you think of an item from Japan, a hundred-plus years old, you think of martial arts, sumo wrestling…something kind of in that culture.”



Dave, on the other hand, does not have time for pleasantries; he wants to get straight to the business and says:



“Not even knowing what item from 100 years ago, we’re about to go in and see doesn’t leave me feeling great because the clock is ticking, we have limited time, we absolutely need a win here.”



They are surprised and delighted to see a rare signed baseball.

Shinnosuke Ishihara talks about the item:



“This is a signed ball from the 1934, the tour of Japan and sign of Babe Ruth.”



“From November to December 1934, Babe Ruth and a group of American League all-star came out to Japan in the offseason. They played 18 games against Japanese players. The United States won all 18 games. But the Japanese players and the crowd were so impressed by the event that after the U.S players went home, the Japanese all-stars formed the Yomiuri Giants which became the first professional baseball team in Japan.”



“My grandfather went to the games. And then he got this signed from them.”



Dave is impressed by the condition of the ball and says:



“This baseball here might be one of the finest tour of Japan team-signed baseballs in existence.”



Dave also predicted that the ball could go as high as $75,000.

Shinnosuke agrees on a deal with them and says:



“For me, it’s incredible. A signed ball worth $70,000! Oh! my God. I can’t believe it.”



