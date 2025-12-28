Vern Yip transforms warehouses and churches into homes in Magnolia Network's Home Reimagined

Vern Yip (Image via Getty)

When Vern Yip arrives at an abandoned brewery, a vacant church or a cavernous warehouse, the goal is not to disguise what the building once was.

Home Reimagined finds Yip transforming buildings originally built for other purposes into homes where people can live. These homes still carry traces of their former selves; old features remain visible, not hidden away.

The Magnolia Network series documents four renovation projects across the United States, each centered on owners determined to preserve history while creating functional homes.

Home Reimagined follows Yip as he helps homeowners navigate zoning restrictions, structural limitations and design challenges that exceed the scope of traditional residential renovations.

Starting fresh beats surface changes when it comes to these buildings. Warmth must find its way into spaces that feel cold and factory-like.

Large open areas need to be broken up so people can actually live in them. Systems should update but not wipe out what makes each structure unique.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Yip said,



“Converting a structure that was never intended to be a home is significantly harder than renovating a home that was designed to be one. What drives these very unique people is a genuine love and connection to the structure, along with an intense desire to preserve history for themselves and their communities.”



Home Reimagined turns historic structures into livable spaces







Across Home Reimagined, Yip travels to locations such as Montana and rural Wisconsin, encountering properties that present unconventional design challenges.

One episode centers on a brick brewery built in 1894, where the homeowners aim to convert an industrial relic into a permanent residence.

The building’s original materials and proportions remain intact, requiring solutions that work within the constraints of thick masonry walls and expansive open floors. While previewing the series’ design obstacles, Yip said,



“Soaring, arched ceilings, miles of vibrant stained glass, and a kitchen sink that used to be a horse trough are just some of the many standouts.”



In another episode, Yip works within the framework of a former church, where stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings define the interior.

Focusing on what others might downplay, Home Reimagined builds around those very traits. Spaces like kitchens, bedrooms and lounges evolve alongside fixed elements that are too vital to remove without altering the overall feel of the place.

Throughout Home Reimagined, Yip emphasizes collaboration with homeowners who often arrive with deeply personal motivations.

Many of the properties have been part of their communities for generations, and the decision to convert them into homes reflects both practicality and a commitment to preservation.



“I found that completely beautiful, inspiring, and unexpected,” Yip said of the homeowners’ commitment to maintaining historical integrity.



The series also highlights the emotional stakes involved in these renovations. Because the buildings carry histories beyond the homeowners themselves, the process becomes about stewardship as much as design.

Each transformation balances modern living requirements with respect for the original structure’s purpose.

Yip noted that the appeal of Home Reimagined extends beyond design outcomes. The locations themselves play a significant role in shaping each episode.



“The unexpected charm and soothing energy won me over,” he said of rural Wisconsin, adding that the experience was compelling enough to make him consider relocating.



Unlike traditional home renovation series, Home Reimagined does not rely on quick visual transformations.

The projects unfold through structural assessments, design revisions, and problem-solving driven by engineering realities.

Electrical systems, plumbing, insulation and heating must be integrated into buildings never designed for such infrastructure. Yip said,



“These are atypical renovations happening in spaces that were never intended to be homes. The necessary creativity, commitment, and passion brought to each one of these very unusual renovations is off-the-charts compelling.”



Each episode of Home Reimagined documents the progression from raw, unfinished interiors to completed homes that remain visibly rooted in their past.

The show also marks a continuation of Yip’s long-standing career in home renovation television, but with a focus distinct from previous projects.

Rather than reimagining suburban houses, Home Reimagined explores what it means to redefine the concept of home itself when the starting point is a space built for an entirely different purpose. Yip said,



“This show is packed with heart, grit, ingenuity, and remarkable people determined to create stunning transformations unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”



Home Reimagined kicked off with four episodes on Magnolia Network, adding fresh energy to their lineup by focusing on saving old buildings through smart redesign. Instead of tearing down, it leans into reshaping homes, turning what once was into something useful again.

The series places craftsmanship and constraint at the forefront, presenting homes that remain visibly connected to their origins rather than erased by renovation. The result is a series that frames renovation as continuity rather than replacement.

