Southern Charm star Venita Aspen opens up about her unresolved issues with Craig Conover

Venita Aspen and Dorinda Medley (Image via Getty)



Southern Charm has shown many changing friendships over the years, but the divide between Venita Aspen and Craig Conover has remained unresolved through season 11.

The tension began publicly in March 2025 after separate appearances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where comments about Craig’s breakup with Paige DeSorbo led to a clear split.

Venita said she supported Paige after the 2024 breakup, explaining that she had a closer relationship with her.

Craig later stated that he no longer wanted to be associated with Venita, explaining that it was not only about Paige, but also about comments he believed she had made about him. Since then, the two have not had a private conversation to address the issue.

As season 11 aired in fall 2025, viewers saw the distance between them continue at group events and on camera.

Venita later said she did not fully understand why Craig remained upset and felt the situation could have been handled through direct communication. By December 2025, both confirmed they had not repaired their relationship, and the conflict remained part of the season’s storyline.

How did the conflict begin and escalate on and off camera in Southern Charm?

The conflict first became public in March 2025 when Venita appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and said she was “Team Paige” following Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s breakup.

Venita later explained that her stance came from her friendship with Ciara Miller, who is close to Paige. On a December 2025 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Venita said,



“I have a closer relationship with Paige than I do with Craig,” and added that Craig had “never really made any effort to be my friend.”



Craig responded during his own WWHL appearance later that month, saying, “I won’t be associated with her,” and clarified that people were not entitled to his friendship.

He also said the issue was not about Venita being Paige’s friend but about comments he believed she repeated about him.

In April 2025, Venita told Deadline she was disappointed by Craig’s public response and said she would have preferred a direct conversation. During season 11, the two avoided each other at events, including Madison LeCroy’s baby shower.

On camera, Venita said, “I am absolutely terrified of Craig’s temper,” while Craig told a friend, “I don’t like her. I don’t f*** with her.”

Southern Charm season 11 fallout, filming issues, and where things stand now

As season 11 continued, the conflict expanded beyond personal disagreements. Venita said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that Craig “literally was refusing to film with me,” explaining that this affected her ability to work and appear with the group.

She added that the situation was upsetting because no private discussion had taken place to address the issue. “A text message is so quick,” she said, noting that she would have welcomed a one-on-one conversation.

Ciara Miller publicly defended Venita in December 2025, writing on TikTok that if a main cast member refuses to film with another, it can be a way of pushing them out. She also said that Venita’s side of the story was not always acknowledged.

During the season, Venita continued to attend group events, including Craig’s Memorial Day pool party, where she said, “I was the bigger person that came to the party.” She later claimed Craig blocked both her and her assistant on Instagram.

As of December 2025, Venita confirmed that no conversation had taken place to resolve the conflict. “I wish I could sit down and ask him why he is still upset,” she said. The two remain distant as the season airs.



_______________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.