Alessandro Bianchin says Love Is Blind: Italy freed him from appearance-based dating

Alessandro Bianchin (Image via Instagram/@alessandro_bianchin)

Alessandro Bianchin entered Love Is Blind: Italy carrying a public identity that often preceded conversation.

As a model and personal trainer, he said physical perception shaped nearly every interaction he had before the show.

His experience on Love Is Blind: Italy, he explained in a Vanity Fair interview, offered something rare: a sustained connection unmediated by appearance. Bianchin said,



“Maybe it wasn’t obvious, but in the experiment I didn’t mention I was a model.”



Instead, he introduced himself through details unrelated to his looks.



“I started by talking about the ice cream shop, or at most, my job as a personal trainer.”



That choice was deliberate. Bianchin said he had spent years observing how appearance dominated attraction. He said,



“As a model, I’ve always been surrounded by stunning girls. So I became selective about my appearance and didn’t look inside.”



Love Is Blind: Italy and the removal of visual bias







The structure of Love Is Blind: Italy allowed Bianchin to delay visual cues even after emotional bonds formed. He recalled preparing a physical gift for Hyoni Song but asking production to hold it back. He said,



“I had even prepared a gift for Hyoni days ago, a sweater with my perfume. But they didn’t deliver it until the last blind date, so she wouldn’t be conditioned by my giant size and could get an idea of my physique.”



By the time the gift arrived, Bianchin said the connection was already established. He said,



“By then, we were already connected.”



He acknowledged that claiming appearance does not matter can sound hollow, particularly given his profession. Bianchin said,



“It hasn’t always been this way. I’m lucky that since I lost weight, people like me, but people often judge me by my appearance and have the prejudice that beauty rhymes with superficiality.”



That prejudice, he said, was not theoretical. Reflecting on reactions during Love Is Blind: Italy, Bianchin said,



“Hearing that from the public hurt me.”



The pods altered not only how he was seen but how he listened. “Instead, in the capsule you really listen; there’s nothing to distract you,” he said. Without nonverbal feedback, conversations deepened.



“You’re truly there to get to know someone.”



Bianchin described his first realization that Hyoni was different from other matches. It did not involve physical attraction. He said,



“She told me she went to the Canary Islands with a Chinese girl she met online. She rented a car, but it crashed. She laughed about it.”



His response was immediate.



“I remember coming out of the capsule and thinking, ‘Perfect, she’s the only one who’s interesting to me.’”



Even moments of misjudgment reinforced the lesson. When he made an offhand comment about running, Hyoni corrected him. Ge said,



“She replied that even elephants run. Boom!”



Bianchin said that the exchange clarified what he valued. Referring to her toughness, he said,



“I realized it at our first meeting.”



Throughout Love Is Blind: Italy, he maintained that the absence of visual distraction allowed qualities often overshadowed by attraction to surface. He said,



“If you’re sensitive, it touches your soul.”



Asked whether looks truly stop mattering, Bianchin did not claim immunity from bias. Instead, he framed the experiment as a reset rather than a cure. He said,



“I just based my thoughts on her voice; I wanted to enjoy her soul.”



By the time marriage entered the conversation, his definition of attraction had widened. He said,



“The idea only came to life when I met Hyoni. A girl who struck me because she’s so hardworking.”



In Love Is Blind: Italy, Bianchin said that the absence of sight did not erase attraction, but rather re-ordered it. “In the capsule you really listen,” he said again, returning to the principle that shaped his experience.

For Bianchin, the experiment did not deny the reality of appearance. It postponed it long enough for something else to take precedence.

Stay tuned for more updates.