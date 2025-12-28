Ken strikes gold in L.A. after finding the Holy Grail of baseball cards in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken Goldin (Image Via Getty)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch features Ken Goldin and his team from Goldin Auctions.

Season 3 shows the growth of Ken Goldin and Goldin Auctions after its acquisition by eBay.

Ken and Logan Paul searched for an Honus Wagner card inside an unopened tobacco pack in the previous episode.

But in episode 3, Ken finally finds the rare Honus Wagner card in L.A.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Ken Goldin finds the Honus Wagner card in L.A in episode 3







Ken is playing baseball with his kids when he gets a call from his assistant, Katie.

Katie discusses receiving a call from someone who claims to have inherited Honus Wagner and T206 cards.

Ken is not impressed and says:



“It’s not. It’s not real. Every single time we get a Wagner that is not graded, it’s a reprint.”



But as soon as he looks at the pictures of the cards, he is surprised and says:



“Oh my God! Katie, this looks legit. I need you to book me a flight to L.A. right now. And I mean now!”



In the confessional interview, he said:



“Unfortunately, Logan and I didn’t get the T206 Honus Wagner. And all of the sudden, an unknown Honus Wagner comes out of the blue and drops itself in my lap? I am pumped! ”



Ken reaches L.A. and meets Jon.

Jon introduces the owner of the Honus Wagner card, Dennis and Doug Shields.

Jon then explains in his confessional:



“Dennis went to elementary school with my Uncle Mike and they are life long friends, played sports together. And ultimately Dennis married Mike’s sister, my aunt. It’s a family affair.”



After seeing Honus Wagner cards, Ken laughs in disbelief and states:



“This is just ridiculous.”



He then remarked:



“I thought I knew of every single legitimate T206 Honus Wagner. But let me just… You guys have made my year.”



Ken is amazed at the Honus Wagner and a bunch of other rare cards.

He says:



“To me, this is the biggest discovery in the hobby in the past 50 years.”



Dennis talked about how his grandfather had a “silver manufacturing plant” in Massachusetts.

He revealed that his grandfather liked to decorate his office with the things that he had “owned all of his life.”

Ken Goldin explains more about the Wagner and why it is so rare, saying:



“It is a part of a set of trading cards that were issued and inserted into tobacco. Honus Wagner did not want to encourage kids to collect cards with advertisments of cigarette companies on the back. So, he had his card removed. A few of them escaped. Your grandfather, at ten years old is exactly why Honus Wagner wanted his card pulled.”



Dennis and Doug found their grandfather’s box in a warehouse where he had kept his cards.

Dennis then remarks:



“My brother and I have held on to these for years. It isn’t for monetary issue. It was the sentimental value that our grandfather held on to these things all of his life and we held on to it because we loved him.”



Ken then probes and asks why they are bringing the collection out after 115 years.

Doug explains:



“We finally decided that maybe it was time that we did something with them, pass them on and give other people the chance to enjoy them and to put them out there where they’ll be treasured.”



Ken gives the card a PSA rating of 1 and remarks that it could be worth anywhere from $4 million to $6 million.

He says:



“People dream of finding hidden treasure. This is going to be an inspiration to everybody who collects anything.”



Goldin tells them to keep the cards secret until they “bring it to market.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.