“It’s by far the best”: Ken Goldin on raising the bar in Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3

Ken Goldin is back on Netflix with his reality show, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

The reality show features Ken and his employees from Goldin Auction selling and buying rare collectibles.

These collectibles can be anything from a Princess Diana Beanie Baby to a jersey worn by Messi, as reported by TUDUM.

The show is filmed at Gold Auction headquarters in New Jersey.

The series was placed at No. 4 in the U.S.A. and No. 20 in the first week at the premiere of season 2, as reported by Topps Ripped.

The anticipation for the latest season amongst viewers is immense.

Ken Goldin also talked about the show and called it “the best season.”

He stated (via Mantel News):

“We go deep into the product, the history, the stories. They really get it. It’s by far the best season, and it was such a joy to make.”

Ken Goldin wants the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch to be in the Top 10

Goldin has a lot to say about the latest season. He also revealed that this season they will also be visiting Japan.

He stated, as reported by Beckett on December 22, 2025:

“It is still expansion – global expansion. This season we go to Japan. We are going after other lines of memorabilia. There is something in the preview about our Hollywood auction and our prop auction.”

Ken has great aspirations from the show and wants another season.

He remarked, as reported by Mantel News:

“ For everyone, this is important – I want a Season 4. On December 23, go to Netflix and watch all six episodes. Watch the show and complete the series. We get graded on that. Let it run and watch it again. We want to get in the top 10. NFL football is coming – we want to keep doing this. We want to show everyone why we do what we do.”

Ken Goldin shared how the show “rekindled” viewers' passion for the collectibles.

He said:

“People tell me it rekindled their passion, that they came back after years away, or that they just started collecting because of the show. And a lot of people thank me because now their wife understands what they’ve been doing. Their girlfriend finally gets it.”

He also talked about how the show is specially targeted to the people who “are in the hobby.”

Ken says:

“First of all, the people watching this (interview) are in the hobby. This isn’t for the general public. If you’re in the hobby, this will be your favorite season—end of story. Bar none. Not a close second. You’re going to lose your mind over episode three and episode six.”

He also shared some of the exciting stuff that happened during the filming.

Goldin shared (via Beckett):

“A lot of stuff happened. I get the call about the (T206 Honus) Wagner (baseball) card while we were filming. It happened in real time. You don’t typically get that; not on the biggest thing since I opened the company. I was a producer this year. I was able to help pick and choose the items featured on the show. I picked what we included and what stories we worked on. Everyone will be happy with it.”

He also talked about how the market for these memorabilia is evolving and is now an “alternative asset.”

Ken said (Via Mantel News):

“People have always said the same thing—the market’s going to crash, it’s a tulip. I’ve heard it all. What’s happening now isn’t a mania like 2021. This is different. Collectibles are now firmly established as an alternative asset class. It’s smart money, educated collectors, people who actually care and do the research. And the market just keeps growing.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.



