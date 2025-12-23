Will there be a The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 3? Everything we know so far

Image: Warner Bros. TV/YouTube

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 was released on December 22, 2025.

The show’s streaming platform, Hulu, announced the arrival of the third and fourth seasons. Before Season 2 premiered on Hulu, an announcement was shared on X on December 18, 2025. This gave fans double excitement to return to the weird and wonderful world of Gumball Watterson.

With its unique animation style, which combines 2D, 3D, CGI, puppets and live action, creator Ben Bocquelet has more plans ahead for season 2, where fans can witness more of Gumball’s and Darwin’s new rivalries, unexpected friendships and exaggerated takes on school pressure.

In a post shared by Hulu on X, a Santa carriage filled with gifts is shown, with Gumball and Darwin sitting next to Santa. Fans were asked to spot Easter eggs hidden among the wrapped presents. Viewers noticed a small tag that read “Season 3 + 4 coming soon!”

This unexpected reveal sent fans into a frenzy online. Reacting to the announcement, one excited user commented,

“This is the greatest Christmas gift ever.”

This slapstick sitcom continues the original series. Its first season was released in July 2025. Season 2 of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball premiered on Hulu in December 2025. The second season consists of 20 episodes, all of which were released simultaneously on Hulu. International viewers will have to wait a little longer, as the season will be available to stream from February 6, 2026, on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

What is The Wonderfully Wierd World of Gumball season 2 all about?

Following the ultimate chaos of Elmore, Gumball and his buddy Darwin are back with their ‘’reality-breaking storytelling’’ where the town of Elmore faces even more chaotic, funny and bizarre adventures than before. This season’s plot will explore a promposal where Penny pretends to die, wild animals causing havoc in the suburbs, and a group of students attempting a spooky yearbook séance, as teased in the synopsis.

Season 2 continues the adventures of the Watterson family, Gumball, Darwin and Anais, in the chaotic town of Elmore. The show is full of funny, weird and absurd situations, keeping the same style as the original series. With the show’s weird hijinks coming back, this animated revival has even welcomed the franchise’s biggest villains: Rob and The Void. They are mysterious and powerful forces causing trouble for Gumball and his friends, all layered with the usual over-the-top humor that makes the Gumball world so unique.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball stars Gumball, voiced by Alkaio Thiele, and Darwin, voiced by Hero Hunter. Anais is voiced by Kinza Syed Khan, Nicole (the mom) by Teresa Gallagher, and Richard (the dad) by Dan Russell.

The first and second seasons of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball are now available on Hulu for viewers in the U.S. Internationally, all 20 episodes will be released on February 6, 2026. Details about Seasons 3 and 4, including the plot, characters and other information, have not been revealed yet.