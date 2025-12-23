What role is Benny Safdie playing in The Odyssey? Character analyzed

Benny Safdie from The Odyssey (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image Youtube)

The first official trailer for The Odyssey is now out. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is based on Homer’s famous epic poem.

The trailer confirms that Benny Safdie is playing Agamemnon, a key figure from Greek mythology.

The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the main hero. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, his wife, and Tom Holland plays their son, Telemachus.

Benny Safdie’s role in The Odyssey explained

Benny Safdie plays Agamemnon, the commander of the Greek army during the Trojan War.

In the trailer, Agamemnon appears in the opening moments. He stands tall in dark armor, facing Odysseus. His face is hidden behind a heavy helmet, which lends the moment a tense and powerful feel. Only later was it confirmed that the actor behind the armor is Safdie.

Agamemnon is a pivotal figure in Greek historical narratives. He leads the Greeks to victory against Troy. He is respected, feared and deeply flawed.

This role marks Benny Safdie’s second film with Christopher Nolan. His first was Oppenheimer, where he played scientist Edward Teller. Nolan is known for working again with actors he trusts, and Safdie now joins that group.

Agamemnon’s role in The Odyssey explained

Even though The Odyssey mostly follows Odysseus and his long struggle to get back home, Agamemnon still has an important place in the story.

The trailer hints that the film will move back in time to the Trojan War. We see moments that suggest the famous Trojan Horse is being prepared. That points to Agamemnon appearing during these war scenes, leading the Greek army and making key decisions.

In Homer’s original tale, Agamemnon does not disappear after the war ends. He has his own return journey. Unlike Odysseus, he makes it home quickly, but what waits for him there is far worse. His story ends in betrayal and loss, not victory.

Because of this, Agamemnon’s story works like a warning inside The Odyssey. His fate shows what can happen to powerful leaders when pride and trust collide. His path crosses with Odysseus in ways that add meaning to the larger story.

That is why the character still matters, even if he is not on screen for long stretches. Agamemnon’s presence significantly influences the film's message.

Benny Safdie’s short but striking appearance in the trailer suggests Christopher Nolan plans to treat Agamemnon as more than a background figure. The role may seem small in screen time, but it has a significant impact.

What we know so far about The Odyssey

The Odyssey can be considered one of the most ambitious projects of Christopher Nolan to date. It is an ancient story retold in a new and contemporary way through the medium of film.

A vast cast is part of the movie, and a serious atmosphere is maintained throughout. It is about conflict and mourning, but at the same time, it is also about fidelity, rulers and the eventual price of power.

What the trailer does make clear is this. Benny Safdie’s version of Agamemnon will matter. His role shapes the story in battle scenes and in the lessons his fate leaves behind as Odysseus continues his journey home.

Stay tuned for more updates.