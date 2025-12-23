"It's been a really fun experience": Holiday Baking Championship finalist Charles Zimmerman reflects on the show journey

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 finalist (Image via Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship has wrapped up its season 12 with the finale airing tonight, Monday, December 22, at 8:00 pm ET on Food Network, with streaming available the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

Among the finalists competing for the $25,000 grand prize and the coveted Holiday Baking Champion title is Charles Zimmerman, the executive pastry chef from Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zimmerman opened up about his path to the finals in a recent interview with CBS19 News from Albemarle County, talking about blending his European-French training with the judges' Southern preferences.

He further highlighted his breakthrough vanilla entremet in Episode 5's "Snowed in Sweets" challenge, inspired by snow day themes like paper snowflakes.

He shared, noting how he's brought show flavors into club specials like chocolates:

"It's been a really fun experience to recreate things for the membership here at the club."

What the Holiday Baking Championship finalist said in the interview

Zimmerman, the head chef at Farmington Country Club in Albemarle County, joined the contest with quiet belief.

Though he didn’t win many of the first rounds, his constant hard work and unique approach to judging let him shine when it mattered most.

Looking back on this time, Zimmerman said the show was both intense and rewarding for him, which made him grow as a cook and worker.

All the time, Zimmerman said that finding out how to bake for the judges, not only for him, was a big change.

“They have more of a Southern style of cooking and what they prefer. And I’m very European-French trained, and that’s what I prefer.”

That strategy helped him change his tastes while keeping true to his skill base. By the middle of the season, Zimmerman felt his trust growing, and he thought his best work came when it was most important.

“I think I peaked at a good time in the season,” he said.

The best performance happened in Episode 5 of Holiday Baking Championship when Zimmerman at last got a win for his challenge with a sweet treat based on snow day activities and the skill of cutting paper snowflakes.

His vanilla dessert impressed the judges and ensured he was in the finals.

“I did a genoise vanilla sponge of vanilla crème, which is like a white chocolate kind of custard that’s set with a little gelatin,” Zimmerman said. “That’s all inside of vanilla mousse, and then it was on some of my white chocolate-coated Rice Krispies.”

The sweet dish not just showed his fancy baking skills, but also proved he could turn an idea into both taste and look, a key part of the contest.

Zimmerman said that cooking on TV was a whole new test compared to when he worked in his own kitchen.

“Cooking in my own kitchen or at work and on TV is totally different,” he said. “The pressure is on, especially because you have to cook under a clock.”

Even with the stress, Zimmerman said the time has stuck with him long after the shooting ended. Since coming back to Farmington Country Club, he has started adding parts from the show into his job, giving club members treats that come from his TV ideas.

“I’ve done chocolates that tie into the flavors I did on the show,” he said. “So it’s been a really fun experience to recreate things for the membership here at the club.”

As the finale of Holiday Baking Championship approaches, Zimmerman feels proud of how much he has done not only for reaching the finish line, but for being true to his way while learning to ͏grow.

Fans can see Charles Zimmerman take part in the Holiday Baking Championship Season 12 finale on December 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on Food Network, where the five last bakers will face three last tests, including a big naughty-versus-nice cake.

Guest judge Zac Young will join judges Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown to decide who goes home with $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Championship.

Stay tuned for more updates.